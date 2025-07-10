LSU WR Chris Hilton Jr. shows love with 3-word message to GF Flau'Jae Johnson after wholesome gesture

There are few bigger power couples in the NCAA than LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and LSU women's basketball star Flau'Jae Johnson. Hilton has been a member of the Tigers for four seasons and his returning for a fifth and final season in 2025. His girlfriend, Flau'Jae Johnson, is heading into her final season with the women's basketball team.

On Wednesday, Hilton gifted Johnson a huge bouquet of red flowers. Johnson posted it to her Instagram story, thanking Hilton for his generosity.

"Thanks," Johnson wrote, followed by several happy face emojis.

Hilton then reposted her post to his Instagram story with a heartfelt three-word caption.

"Anything for you," Hilton wrote.

Image via Chris Hilton Jr's Instagram story.

Despite being a member of the LSU Tigers for four seasons, Chris Hilton Jr. has struggled to become a full-time player. This past season, he appeared in six games, making nine receptions for 243 yards and three TDs. Heading into next season, he is expected to play a bigger role as he tries to establish himself as a player who can be drafted into the NFL.

Conversely, Flau'Jae Johnson is one of the biggest stars in women's basketball. She has played for the Tigers for three seasons, and this past year, she established herself as a superstar, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

How long have Chris Hilton Jr. and Flau'Jae Johnson been dating?

The exact timeline for Chris Hilton Jr's and Flau'Jae Johnson's relationship is not clear. However, they did make their relationship public on Christmas last year. In an Instagram post, Johnson posted several photos of the couple cuddled up to each other in matching pajamas.

While their relationship was made public on Christmas last year, neither Hilton or Johnson has said publicly when they started dating. It was likely at least a few months before they made the post on Instagram, but it is unclear how long it had been.

The couple will be together for one more year at LSU, although it is unclear what will happen after that. Johnson is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 WNBA draft and will be moving to a different city. Hilton could follow her where she is drafted, but he will likely be trying to earn a job on an NFL team next year. So, the couple will need to figure that out next spring.

