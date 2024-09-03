"Luv it": Miami's Hanna Cavinder reacts to Georgia QB Carson Beck's sister Kylie's Week 1 experience as a Georgia cheerleader

While Carson Beck was leading the Georgia offense in the Week 1 game against Clemson, his sister, Kylie Beck, was on the sidelines as a cheerleader for the university. The Bulldogs secured a 34-3 win against the Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to mark a brilliant start to 2024.

It's safe to say Kylie was fired up on the sidelines as her brother continued the brilliance of last season in the season opener against Clemson. Carson completed 23 of 33 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns, proving himself once again as one of the nation's top quarterbacks.

Kylie Beck shared some moments of the Saturday game in Atlanta on social media. These include pictures of herself on cheerleading duty and a post-game photo with her mom. Miami women's basketball star Hanna Cavinder reacted to the Instagram post:

“Luv it”

Kyle Beck Instagram comments (Credit: Kylie Beck's Instagram)

Kirby Smart praises Carson Beck's ability to extend plays in the Clemson game

Carson Beck, since 2023, has proven to be a brilliant replacement for Stetson Bennett at Georgia. Kirby Smart was once again thrilled with his performance in the backfield on Saturday, praising his ability to extend plays, which gave Clemson a torrid time.

“Yeah, tremendous (on Beck’s growth at extending plays). The first conversion (a third-down scramble) was that, it didn’t end up in points, but what it did was flip field position,” Smart said.

“It made (Clemson) play behind bad field position most of the day. He has the ability to do that and I tell people all the time they don’t know the athlete he is and it’s not the speed, it’s the body control, decision making."

After missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, Smart is hoping to challenge for the national title once again this season. He will count on players like Beck to get that done.

Dabo Swinney wary of damage Carson Beck could cause

Dabo Swinney was well aware of Carson Beck’s brilliance ahead of the Week 1 game and knew that the quarterback could give his team a tough time. That was what happened on Saturday, as he led Georgia to victory.

“Another thing I was worried about was their quarterback (Carson Beck). I think he showed it. He’s a really, really good player. He’s incredibly accurate,” said Swinney.

“That’s one of my concerns going into the game, was if we let him hold the ball on third-and-long, he’ll find ’em. And he did. He made a couple huge plays on third-and-long.”

Swinney had a gameplan to stop Beck, which worked well in the first half. However, the quarterback and Georgia came back stronger in the second half to seal the victory in Atlanta.

