Caleb Williams NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the USC QB ft. Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams declared for the 2024 NFL draft on Monday in a move that was expected.

The USC Trojans quarterback announced the news on X:

"Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was to play football. The journey would be empty without the people who have supported and loved me. I will Fight On forever and rep Hornsdown4Life. I’m ready to do whatever it takes. I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft. ✌🏽🤘🏽👇🏽"

Check out Caleb Williams' announcement below.

Williams spent his true freshman season with the Oklahoma Sooners before joining the USC Trojans via the transfer portal for his final two seasons.

The former five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class threw for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He completed 66.9% of his passes while adding 966 yards and 27 touchdowns rushing. Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, among a host of other awards.

Here's a look at five potential landing spots for Williams.

Caleb Williams' potential landing spots

#1: Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams has been projected as the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft for some time. The Chicago Bears hold the top spot, thanks to last year's trade with the Carolina Panthers. They will need to decide whether they will look to trade out of the top spot and stick with Justin Fields, or draft Williams or another quarterback prospect.

As things stand, Chicago remains the likeliest landing spot for the former USC Trojans quarterback.

#2: Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders hold the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft. If the Chicago Bears pass on Caleb Williams for Drake Maye or 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, the Commanders would likely be thrilled to land Williams, who was born and raised in Washington, D.C.

#3: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders don't select until 13th in the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite this, they were reportedly on Caleb Williams' short list of teams that he would play for. If the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner looks to dictate his destination, the Raiders, who had a top 10 defense in 2023, could look to move up and fill their roster's biggest hole by pairing Williams with Davante Adams.

#4: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are another team that reportedly made Caleb Williams' short list. While they hold the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL draft, they have plenty of holes to fill. Trading up for Williams will be costly; however, the Falcons could look to do so to pair him with their plethora of offensive weapons.

#5: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are the least likely option here, despite holding the third pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Caleb Williams is unlikely to slide to them, and it is difficult to envision them parting with the necessary draft capital to move up and land him when they are guaranteed one of the top three quarterbacks.

