Deion Sanders led an intense workout session with the Colorado Buffaloes squad in Boulder to prepare them for the upcoming season. He was seen wearing a first-person camera recording the entire session while giving instructions to the team. While everybody got a piece of his mind, he had a special demand from his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders.

In a snippet shared on his Instagram account, Coach Prime asked Shedeur to sharpen his senses. He wanted the QB to anticipate everything quickly and be decisive on the field. The NFL legend is stepping up the practice sessions to replicate gameday scenarios as closely as possible.

Here is what Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders had to say to his son Shedeur Sanders during the intense practice session.

"I want you to anticipate a little quicker. You got it but anticipate a little quicker, try to see it a little quicker, make it happen a little quicker,” Coach Prime was heard telling the quarterback.

When Shedeur tried to get his point across, Sanders anticipated it quickly and made himself clear on the matter.

“I’m talking about everything. Make it a little quicker,” he said.

The Buffaloes didn't have a great first season under Sanders in 2023 and it left a lot to be desired for fans. The head coach, who has a net worth of $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, has been in practice throughout the offseason to get his team ready for the next season.

This will mark Colorado's inaugural season in the Big 12 after the recent conference realignment so the challenge is even bigger this year.

Deion Sanders left frustrated during Colorado spring practice

On the first day of outdoor spring practice in Boulder, Deion Sanders was left frustrated by his team's efforts. He let the squad know all about this frustration with them, telling them that he found it really disorganized. His main problem was the defense not knowing who to cover during the play.

“It's real disorganized. It's real stupid when we’re running around and don't know who to cover. It's real stupid, it looks real stupid to me,” he was heard saying in a video shared by ‘Well Off Media'.

The practice continued and the offense seemed to be playing well while the defense stepped up a little after the berating from their head coach. Prime Time would hope that he can iron out all the problems before the team takes the field this fall.

