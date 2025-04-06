"Makes a grown man want to cry": Fans emotional after Deion Sanders unveils letter from Jimmy Horn Jr.'s dad

Deion Sanders has been the symbolic father figure part for wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., whose father is imprisoned and hasn't been able to support his son through his college years.

Horn Sr. has been imprisoned since 2021 on drug-related charges.

However, that doesn't mean he hasn't followed his son's career with interest. On Saturday, Deion Sanders shared on Instagram a letter he received from Horn Sr. thanking him for taking care of his son.

“When a Florida boy tells another Florida boy he got his son covered, we stand on it … prepare a table for big Jimmy when he’s free.” Wrote Horn senior, whose also a Florida native

Some fans were touched by the gesture:

"Makes a grown man want to cry," wrote one.

Others praised Deion Sanders for being a positive influence on Jimmy Horns Jr.'s life:

"This is what it’s all about. Making a real impact in these kids lives," said one fan.

"Scotty, this one of the most beautiful things I’ve read on this app. The Prime era is 1of1 man," indicated another.

"That's something that goes overlooked with Coach Prime. You can tell it's really a family with his teams. The accountability, the respect, the love, the encouragement ... this is all outside of football," said one in praise of Deion Sanders.

"🥹🥹🥹 The love expressed and experienced by anyone apart of CU Football lead by Coach Prime himself is SPECIAL. I love this team so much. More than being a fan of CU Football, I’m such a fan of the people! 🫶🏾" wrote an appreciative fan.

Deion Sanders believes Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are top-two picks for the NFL Draft

On Friday's Colorado Pro Day, Deion Sanders said that he expects his son and former Buffaloes quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to be the first picks of the upcoming NFL Draft:

“It’s tremendous,” Sanders said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “They should be going 1-2 (in the draft), that’s the way I feel about it. They are the two best players in this draft. ... The surest bets in this draft are those two young men, and I didn’t stutter or stammer when I said that.”

The feeling is probably more likely with Hunter, as Shedeur Sanders has consistently dropped in the odds to become the first overall pick over the last few months. He initially was considered the favorite to be the first pick of the draft, but few analysts would expect him to be selected in the top four now.

