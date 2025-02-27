"Making sure technique is right": Travis Hunter opens up on his 2025 NFL Combine prep

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter opens up about his preparation for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He is one of the four players from Deion Sanders' team to be invited to Indianapolis this year for the event. Hunter ended his collegiate career by winning the Heisman trophy. He is now projected to be a top-three pick in the draft in April.

Ad

Despite playing on both sides of the ball, Travis Hunter was listed as a defensive back for the Scouting Combine. On the latest episode of his show on YouTube, he talked about his preparations for the event and also putting in the work to improve his techniques and develop his strength and fitness.

"Not really specifically (working) on a drill. Making sure technique is right," Hunter said. "Gotta make sure my technique stay level. Always get better with technique. So, definitely make sure my technique is good. Getting throug the drills and making sure I stay in shape, and get stronger."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Travis Hunter also broke his silence on questions and doubts about his two-way potential in the league. He said he is still confident about playing both sides of the ball professionally in the NFL.

"If they actually look at the (Combine) list, I'm on receiver and I'm on DB," Hunter said. "I let people talk. I let them go with what they think. They just be talking. I'm not finna fight fight with the internet."

Ad

The workouts for defensive backs and tight ends at this year's Combine are scheduled for Friday, February 28. Fans can catch all the action from the event on the NFL Network.

Titans HC Brian Callahan praises Travis Hunter's 'unique skill set'

The Tennessee Titans have the No.1 overall pick in this year's draft. And during a press conference on Tuesday, head coach Brian Callahan talked about the value a two-way player like Travis Hunter could add to an NFL team.

Ad

"He's a unique player," Callahan said. "There's not a whole lot of players you could compare with what he's done. There's not many guys have played that many snaps on both sides of the ball. When you watch his tape, you see his ability to play both at a very high level."

"I think anybody that you talk to about him is gonna say the same thing. He's got the ability to play both, and then I think you got to find out where he fits. He has a really unique ability to do a lot of different things."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Tennessee Titans have requirements for bolstering their offense for the upcoming season. If they decide to go with Travis Hunter instead of a quarterback, then he could potentially fill the void in their thing WR department apart from Calvin Ridley.

Hunter could also be a great addition to a Titans defense that had great statistics last season. They were the second-best team to allow the fewest yards per game (311.2). It will be interesting to see if Callahan decides to gamble his luck of being a Super Bowl contender by bringing in a unqiue talent like Hunter to the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place