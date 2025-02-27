"Coach Prime got only 8 toes": Travis Hunter takes subtle jab at Deion Sanders during his hilarious interaction

Travis Hunter is gearing up for the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine and the draft. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star is a projected top-three pick in April and is listed as a DB for the Combine in Indianapolis. Hunter spent the last two seasons in Boulder and emerged as the program's first Heisman winner in 2024 since Rashaan Salaam in 1994.

On Wednesday, Travis Hunter released the latest episode of his eponymous show on YouTube. In the segment, 'What would Travis do?', the co-host asked him which three former NFL players would he draft into his 'Survivor squad' while the world enters Doomsday.

Hunter replied with a hilarious answer and also took this opportunity to take a subtle, playful jab at Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

"The world is ending, and you can draft three retired NFL players to be in your survivor squad. Who are you picking and why?" co-host Boog asked Hunter.

"The world is ending and I can only draft three? Alright. I'mma go Cam Newton," Hunter said. "Coach Prime only got eight toes. There's no way we can survive bro. Well I don't know actually, yeah Coach Prime I'm getting Coach Prime and I'm getting Coach (Kevin) Mathis." (TS- 15:45 onwards)

For those unaware, Deion Sanders suffered complications following surgery for a dislocated toe and inflamed nerve. This resulted in life-threatening blood clots on his left foot, also known as compartment syndrome. Thus, to save his life, doctors had to amputate his big left and second toes.

Coach Prime has recovered from this horrific situation in the past two years. He has not let this incident be detrimental to his passion for turning the fortunes of the Colorado football program.

Travis Hunter reveals he wants to surpass Deion Sanders' legacy in the NFL

Travis Hunter solidified himself as one of the best college football stars by winning the 2024 Heisman trophy. However, his thirst for success is still not quenched. The two-way star is looking to become a legend as a professional player in the league following his upcoming draft.

Last Wednesday on his show, Travis Hunter revealed his ultimate goal after being drafted in the NFL draft. He stated that he wants to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and surpass Deion Sanders' legacy in the league.

"I need that Golden jacket, whatever it is going to take," Hunter said. "I got to outdo Coach Prime. I got a Heisman trophy, he don't. That's not how I do it because he got that Gold Jacket. I need to get that Gold jacket and a Super Bowl, I get to outdo him."

"I can't outdo him if I get none of that. So, I'm just one step closer. Keep going. And then if I go a pick ahead of him, when we on that league together, I'll be talking so much smack." (TS-8:00 onwards)

Travis Hunter continues to be under the spotlight as the NFL draft slowly inches closer. It will be interesting to see if the team that acquires him allows him to play both sides of the ball professionally or focus and develop his talents in one position.

