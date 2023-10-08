Malachi Moore injury: What happened to Alabama safety?

In a concerning incident during the first half against Texas A&M, Alabama safety Malachi Moore suffered a distressing injury. Moore is a senior standout and a key player in Alabama's defense this season. He limped off the field with evident discomfort after a play.

At first, Malachi Moore tried to jog off the field independently. However, the pain was too much, thus requiring assistance from two medical staffers. Moore was later carted off to the locker room without putting any weight on his right leg.

Moore's injury was caused by a Texas A&M player falling on his leg. The unfortunate injury has cast a cloud of uncertainty over his immediate availability in the coming weeks.

The fans and the Crimson Tide community anxiously await news on his condition. Head coach Nick Saban certainly faces a potential defensive setback with Malachi Moore out. Alabama senior defensive back Malachi Moore is known for his versatility on the field.

Malachi Moore previous injury

Malachi Moore has been no stranger to injuries this season. Back in September, during the season opener against Middle Tennessee, Moore suffered an undisclosed injury in the third quarter.

At the time, the lack of specifics surrounding the injury left teammates and fans anxious about the extent of the setback.

Coach Nick Saban addressed the situation, offering reassurance that Moore's condition is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Saban also hinted that the injury might not be a prolonged concern.

Later, it was confirmed that Malachi Moore was facing an ankle injury. Saban’s prediction was right, and the injury was nothing serious or long-term. Moore returned to the field for the next game against Texas.

Malachi Moore career stats

Alabama defensive safety Malachi Moore is having an impressive senior season. He has shown good promise on the field, putting up impressive numbers. His performance includes 27 tackles, 14 solo tackles, and 13 assists. Moore has contributed significantly to the team's defensive efforts so far this season.

Moore also has four tackles for loss to his name. Although he hasn't secured a sack this season, his efforts can’t be denied.

The highlight of his season so far is his interception capability to disrupt opponents' plays. Moore's stats don’t exactly do justice to his performance on the field. Nick Saban has backed Malachi Moore in his crucial role in Alabama's defense.