Malcolm Hartzog injury update: Matt Rhule announces major move after Nebraska DB's medical setback 

Nebraska defensive back Malcolm Hartzog has not played for the Cornhuskers since their second game of the season against the Akron Zips. Hartzog sustained a groin injury that has kept him out of Cornhuskers games as coach Matt Rhule's team has gone 5-2 this season.
During his weekly news conference ahead of the Cornhuskers' Week 9 clash against the Northwestern Wildcats, Rhule revealed that Hartzog had had surgery and would redshirt this season after the NCAA shelved its 5-for-5 eligibility proposal (5:30).
"In the last couple of days, Hartzog has decided to go and have surgery, trying to get himself healthy," Rhule said. "Maybe he can even come back for the postseason. Every time we got close, he had a setback.
"That would be a case of a guy who's only played two games. But for his sake, he'll have a redshirt year now. It's in his groin, abductor or adductor, one of those words. It's one of those injuries he can come back from in six or so weeks."
Under the current format, student-athletes are allowed to compete for four seasons over a period of five years. In the NCAA's 5-for-5 proposal, student-athletes would be allowed to compete for five seasons in five years, while waivers and redshirts would be abolished to accommodate the new policy change in college sports.
After giving an update on Malcolm Hartzog's injury, Rhule lamented the shelving of the 5-for-5 eligibility rule.
"At one point, I said it would pass, and then it kinda swung the other way. In talking to leadership, I think people think it'll get passed eventually," Rhule said. "It's just lawyers somewhere. It's not what's right for the kids. 5-for-5 should absolutely pass.
"You're asking kids to make bets on the future that they don't know. Honestly, it'll probably take someone like last year, going to court and suing to have the rule be remedied."
Malcolm Hartzog had his best Nebraska season last year
Malcolm Hartzog was a three-star recruit and the No. 27 player in Mississippi, the No. 104 cornerback and the No. 1,062-ranked player in the country in the class of 2022, according to On3.
In his first three seasons in college football, Hartzog tallied 12 pass breakups, 107 tackles and seven interceptions. Last season was his breakout season as he registered 45 tackles and four interceptions for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Despite redshirting the season, Malcolm Hartzog can appear for the Cornhuskers should they compete in the postseason because he has only played in two games this season.
