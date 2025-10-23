Malcolm Hartzog injury update: Matt Rhule announces major move after Nebraska DB's medical setback 

Nebraska defensive back Malcolm Hartzog has not played for the Cornhuskers since their second game of the season against the Akron Zips. Hartzog sustained a groin injury that has kept him out of Cornhuskers games as coach Matt Rhule's team has gone 5-2 this season.

Ad

During his weekly news conference ahead of the Cornhuskers' Week 9 clash against the Northwestern Wildcats, Rhule revealed that Hartzog had had surgery and would redshirt this season after the NCAA shelved its 5-for-5 eligibility proposal (5:30).

"In the last couple of days, Hartzog has decided to go and have surgery, trying to get himself healthy," Rhule said. "Maybe he can even come back for the postseason. Every time we got close, he had a setback.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That would be a case of a guy who's only played two games. But for his sake, he'll have a redshirt year now. It's in his groin, abductor or adductor, one of those words. It's one of those injuries he can come back from in six or so weeks."

Ad

Under the current format, student-athletes are allowed to compete for four seasons over a period of five years. In the NCAA's 5-for-5 proposal, student-athletes would be allowed to compete for five seasons in five years, while waivers and redshirts would be abolished to accommodate the new policy change in college sports.

After giving an update on Malcolm Hartzog's injury, Rhule lamented the shelving of the 5-for-5 eligibility rule.

"At one point, I said it would pass, and then it kinda swung the other way. In talking to leadership, I think people think it'll get passed eventually," Rhule said. "It's just lawyers somewhere. It's not what's right for the kids. 5-for-5 should absolutely pass.

Ad

"You're asking kids to make bets on the future that they don't know. Honestly, it'll probably take someone like last year, going to court and suing to have the rule be remedied."

Malcolm Hartzog had his best Nebraska season last year

Malcolm Hartzog was a three-star recruit and the No. 27 player in Mississippi, the No. 104 cornerback and the No. 1,062-ranked player in the country in the class of 2022, according to On3.

Ad

In his first three seasons in college football, Hartzog tallied 12 pass breakups, 107 tackles and seven interceptions. Last season was his breakout season as he registered 45 tackles and four interceptions for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Despite redshirting the season, Malcolm Hartzog can appear for the Cornhuskers should they compete in the postseason because he has only played in two games this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place