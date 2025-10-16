NCAA's five-for-five eligibility explained: Everything to know about latest proposal to end redshirts in college football 

The NCAA's five-for-five eligibility angle commanded headlines in September when Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Issa Ouattara and linebacker Langston Patterson filed a class action against the body's eligibility rules. In its current format, the NCAA's eligibility rules permit student-athletes to compete for four seasons within a five-year span after enrollment. The five-for-five idea was first floated during the NCAA's annual convention, with authorities considering a proposal that would likely put an end to red shirts and waivers for student-athletes. The various exceptions in college sports have allowed students to play more than the four seasons mandated by the authority's rules.When the NCAA's five-for-five eligibility was first floated in January, Linda Livingstone, the then chair of the Division I board of directors, addressed the effectiveness of the proposal on the fast-changing college sports landscape. “I think the five-and-five model is one being considered that could simplify things, remove red tape and there would be a lot more certainty for student-athletes,” Linda Livingstone said.Coach addresses NCAA's five-for-five eligibility ruleSeveral Big Ten basketball coaches have addressed the NCAA's five-for-five eligibility proposal since it would directly impact their roster-building plans ahead of the new season. After college football moved to a single transfer portal window, the changes would need to be harmonized between basketball and football before the December window opens. During a news conference last week, Minnesota Golden Gophers coach Niko Medved addressed the timeline sensitivity of the eligibility rules. &quot;My feeling is that it doesn't happen this year, unless it happens quickly,&quot; Niko Medved said. &quot;My sense is that it'd have to do it before football season ends for this class. If you try to do it retroactively later, that might cause some challenges. &quot;I don't know, but my sense is next year would be the earliest. How you plan around that? It's the unknown. Whether we like it or not, when that happens, you'll probably have to think more and more about how many high school players you have to sign.&quot;The college sports landscape has evolved quickly and the NCAA's five-for-five eligibility issue was further put on the back burner after Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia filed a lawsuit last year that allowed him to play an extra year. Pavia had already played for four seasons at the JUCO level before making the step up to Division I football and his win changed the equation by allowing student-athletes who had made a similar step to stay in college.