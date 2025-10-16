  • home icon
  • College Football
  • NCAA's five-for-five eligibility explained: Everything to know about latest proposal to end redshirts in college football 

NCAA's five-for-five eligibility explained: Everything to know about latest proposal to end redshirts in college football 

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 16, 2025 14:54 GMT
Conference logos in NCAA competitions
Conference logos in NCAA competitions

The NCAA's five-for-five eligibility angle commanded headlines in September when Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Issa Ouattara and linebacker Langston Patterson filed a class action against the body's eligibility rules. In its current format, the NCAA's eligibility rules permit student-athletes to compete for four seasons within a five-year span after enrollment.

Ad

The five-for-five idea was first floated during the NCAA's annual convention, with authorities considering a proposal that would likely put an end to red shirts and waivers for student-athletes. The various exceptions in college sports have allowed students to play more than the four seasons mandated by the authority's rules.

When the NCAA's five-for-five eligibility was first floated in January, Linda Livingstone, the then chair of the Division I board of directors, addressed the effectiveness of the proposal on the fast-changing college sports landscape.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I think the five-and-five model is one being considered that could simplify things, remove red tape and there would be a lot more certainty for student-athletes,” Linda Livingstone said.
Ad

Coach addresses NCAA's five-for-five eligibility rule

Several Big Ten basketball coaches have addressed the NCAA's five-for-five eligibility proposal since it would directly impact their roster-building plans ahead of the new season. After college football moved to a single transfer portal window, the changes would need to be harmonized between basketball and football before the December window opens.

During a news conference last week, Minnesota Golden Gophers coach Niko Medved addressed the timeline sensitivity of the eligibility rules.

Ad
"My feeling is that it doesn't happen this year, unless it happens quickly," Niko Medved said. "My sense is that it'd have to do it before football season ends for this class. If you try to do it retroactively later, that might cause some challenges.
"I don't know, but my sense is next year would be the earliest. How you plan around that? It's the unknown. Whether we like it or not, when that happens, you'll probably have to think more and more about how many high school players you have to sign."
Ad

The college sports landscape has evolved quickly and the NCAA's five-for-five eligibility issue was further put on the back burner after Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia filed a lawsuit last year that allowed him to play an extra year.

Pavia had already played for four seasons at the JUCO level before making the step up to Division I football and his win changed the equation by allowing student-athletes who had made a similar step to stay in college.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More
Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications