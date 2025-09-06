Marcel Reed injury update: CFB insider shares latest news on Texas A&M QB after big hit against Utah State

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed left Saturday’s game against Utah State in the third quarter after taking a hard hit at the end of a run. Reed scrambled out of the pocket, dove forward, and was hit by a defender just after going down. While no hit was called, the impact left Reed on the ground for a few moments as trainers rushed to his side.
Reed eventually walked off under his own power and entered a medical tent. After a few minutes, he was seen jogging with trainers on the sideline before heading to the locker room near the end of the third quarter. Though he wasn’t visibly favoring any part of his body, he did not return to the game.
College football insider Pete Nakos reported via the SEC Network that Reed was “available but will not return today.”
Sideline reporter Alyssa Lang said that backup quarterback Miles O’Neill was already warming up prior to Reed’s injury, suggesting the coaching staff may have been planning to rest Reed before the hit.
Texas A&M was leading 37-14 at the time of Marcel Reed’s exit, so the game was largely under control.
Coach Mike Elko confirmed after the game that Reed is “fine” and is expected to be available for next week’s matchup against Notre Dame.
How did Marcel Reed do before exiting?
Before exiting in the third quarter, Marcel Reed was playing well. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 59 yards and adding a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Reed opened the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Terry Bussey and followed it up with a rushing score early in the second quarter.
Just before halftime, he led a 77-yard drive and capped it off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to KC Concepcion. He connected with Concepcion again in the third quarter on an 8-yard strike, bringing his total to four touchdowns.
Texas A&M finished the game 44-22 against Utah State.
