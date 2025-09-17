Marcus Freeman gets 100% real about Jeremiyah Love's increased workload & biggest concern for Notre Dame in 2025

Marcus Freeman is right now in a very complex situation, desperately waiting for his first win of the season after coming real close against Texas A&M in Week 2. Aggies QB Marcel Reed turned out to be the antagonist in Freeman's pursuit of his first win by denying all the opportunities for the Irish to take possession of the ball in the fourth quarter.

In the final minutes of the game, Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher scored the winning touchdown and secured a one-point lead (41-40) to eventually win the game. It was a big heartbreak for the Irish fans who were hoping to take the win home.

While speaking to the reporters on Monday, Freeman shed light on various aspects, including Jeremiyah Love when he saw an increase in his workload.

“We were intentional about wanting to put the ball in his hands. So much of that is determined, one by play calling, but two by the number of plays that you have as an offense,” Freeman said. [Timestamp - 3:40]

“And what you saw is we're able to have some longer play drives, and with more plays, it's more opportunities get the ball in his hands, and he did a great job, and he always does when you get the ball,” he added.

Marcus Freeman emphasized the biggest concern for Notre Dame in 2025

In order for the team to keep their playoff aspirations alive, it is crucial to win each and every game in the coming weekends. To finish strong, Freeman believes it is essential to stay focused and take things day-by-day.

“What’s the biggest concern is, how do we make sure that we’re focused on getting this first one? And that’s the only thing we control. We got one game that’s guaranteed right in front of us, and that’s Purdue,” Freeman said to the reporters this week.

The head coach emphasized the need to focus on the Purdue game, as this will set the momentum for the team to win more games. After Boilermakers, Notre Dame will have Arkansas, Boise State, NC State and USC in the following weekends.

They finish the season with a game against Stanford and will hopefully earn a playoff ticket to avenge their national championship loss in January 2025 against Ryan Day & team in Atlanta.

