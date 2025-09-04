Ryan Day reveals most exciting moment from Texas vs Ohio State game before Week 2 matchup against Grambling State

Ryan Day’s Ohio State delivered a perfect Week 1 result to open the 2025 season, beating the Texas Longhorns 14-7 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes coach has shared one of his favorite moments from the game.
According to a post on X by Ohio State insider Chase Brown, Day named the Buckeyes’ goal line stand as a favorite moment from the game. He said:
“That moment, to step up and get a stop there on the 1-yard line, was a big, big play for our team. It’s important for us to draw a line in the sand and make sure we can dig in during those goal-line situations.”
Up next for the Buckeyes in Week 2 is Grambling State. Ohio State will host the Tigers on Saturday as it continues in its quest to defend its national championship crown. While Grambling State is not a name that generates as much hype as Texas, it will not be a walkover for Ohio State.
The Tigers started their 2025 campaign with a comprehensive 55-7 win over Langston. However, coming to Columbus will be a whole different kind of challenge for a program that has not faced a Power Four team in over 10 years. The last time Grambling State played a Power Four school was in 2013, when it faced LSU.
Ryan Day demands improvement ahead of Week 2 game against Grambling State
Ryan Day is expecting his players to step up their game, even beyond their output against Texas last Saturday. He spoke to the press following the team’s Wednesday practice, demanding improvements. He said:
“I could give you a list a mile long of things we need to improve on. We need to get to the second level and make guys miss, or get to the second level and block them on the perimeter. We need to space out the passing game.”
Ryan Day also addressed the questions surrounding Julian Sayin’s workload at quarterback, hinting at a gradual easing of the quarterback into his role. He said:
“Well, you don’t go from zero to 60 overnight. We’re going to continue to put things on his plate and push the envelope and go from there.”
Read more: Tony Pauline's NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Sayin is stepping up as the Buckeyes’ primary quarterback after spending his freshman season as Will Howard’s backup. The former five-star prospect threw for 126 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday’s win over Texas.