"Marcus Freeman on a Jordan run" "Enjoy losing": Fans react as Larry Fitzgerald's son, Devin Fitzgerald, snubs Stanford for Notre Dame

Fans reacted as Larry Fitzgerald's son, Devin, snubbed Stanford in favor of Notre Dame. Larry, an 11x Pro Bowler, played for the Pittsburgh Panthers during his collegiate career, with his son, Devin, following in his footsteps and is also a wide receiver.

Ad

Devin Fitzgerald is a three-star prospect of the recruiting class of 2026. On Saturday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that Devin will join the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

"BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Devin Fitzgerald has committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @rivals The 6'2 205 WR from Phoenix, AZ chose the Fighting Irish over Clemson, Standford, & UCLA. He is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans shared their reactions to Devin's commitment to Marcus Freeman's team.

"Everyday ND gets better, Marcus Freeman on a Jordan run," one commented.

"Enjoy losing," another said.

"Something special coming to South Bend," one wrote.

"West Coast to the Midwest you know how we doing it!!," another said.

"This is like the 10th generation nfl kid they have signed in the last 2 years," one said.

Ad

"Smart decision over Clemson young man," one commented.

Larry Fitzgerald's son is entering his senior year at Phoenix Brophy Prep. During his junior campaign, he recorded 720 yards and nine TDs receiving as the team finished 10-3.

Larry Fitzgerald's son, Devin, opens up about his dad's support in his recruiting process

During an interview with ESPN, Devin Fitzgerald, a three-star wide receiver prospect, discussed his dad's role in his recruiting process.

Ad

Devin said that having an ex-NFL star by his side helped him make a wise decision regarding his football future:

"Having my dad there to help me throughout the recruiting process has been great. He knows what's important. You want to go somewhere you feel like you belong and where you fit in."

Larry Fitzgerald's son also opened up about how Notre Dame WR coach Mike Brown was a key factor in his decision.

Ad

"I've developed into a better ballplayer, and they really think I'm going to turn into a great player. I've known Coach Brown since I was 5 years old. He's shown me that I can come in, step up and play early. That's their plan with me."

The Fighting Irish had an impressive 2024 campaign, competing for the national championship, but lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, finishing with a 14-2 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.