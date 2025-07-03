Marcus Freeman’s 2026 QB commit Noah Grubbs draws strong endorsement from trainer: "Looking the best he's ever looked to me" 

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame landed a phenomenal quarterback in the 2026 class in four-star prospect Noah Grubbs. Ahead of his last season at Lake Mary High School in Florida, Grubbs is heavily preparing by doing three to four workouts a day, four or five days a week.

Speaking with Irish Sports Daily, Grubbs’ trainer, Baylin Trujillo, was full of admiration:

“He's looking the best he's ever looked to me. He is over 200 pounds, 6 percent body fat. He's doing different things; he's doing a stretch circuit, then he goes and works out, then he goes into the cryo lab, and then he's doing some type of cardio and then strength training.

"He's a whole unit right now. I would hate to be messing with him right now. He's in the best shape he's ever been in. He was in some pretty dang good shape last year, so it's just getting better and better.”

Grubbs is the No. 12 quarterback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is known for his quick release, aggressive style, and ability to push the ball downfield. The signal-caller is also playing golf daily.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Grubbs completed 205 of 355 passes for 3,024 yards, throwing 37 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and five rushing scores, earning him Seminole County “Player of the Year” honors.

Throughout three seasons, Noah Grubbs has completed 522 of 922 passes for 8,287 yards, tallying 103 touchdowns and 28 interceptions, along with nine rushing touchdowns.

Four-star Notre Dame WR target opens up about Noah Grubbs' recruiting pitch

Noah Grubbs has been committed to Notre Dame since last year. Besides being a solid commit, the quarterback is actively working to bring other top 2026 prospects to South Bend, with four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson high on his list.

“Noah pretty much texts me every day to make sure that I know that he wants me to be there as well, just knowing that I'm wanted by a great program and a great university, that's definitely big time,” Robinson told Irish Sports Daily in April.

Robinson will announce his commitment three days later, choosing between his three finalists: Notre Dame, Miami and Arizona. If he joins Noah Grubbs in Notre Dame's 2026 class, he will become the third wide receiver in the room, joining Bubba Frazier and Dylan Faison.

