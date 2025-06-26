Marcus Freeman's 4-star target makes huge announcement on his commitment amid chase from Hugh Freeze's Auburn 

Four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson has moved his commitment date from July 20 to July 6, per On3’s Chad Simmons. The Red Oak (Texas) standout is choosing between Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame, Miami and Arizona.

Robinson, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound prospect known for his 10.45-second 100-meter speed, has topped 150 catches and 2,300 yards in high school. He visited Notre Dame on June 13, where the Fighting Irish pitched him on a versatile role, primarily in the slot but also lining up outside, in the backfield and as a returner.

The Texas wideout holds offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Penn State and Hugh Freeze's Auburn. However, Auburn didn’t make his list of finalists.

Robinson cited “connection” and “consistency” as key factors in his decision, adding that he wanted to commit earlier because he was “ready” and saw no need to wait.

“I feel like it was just too much time,” Robinson said via Irish Sports Daily. “I'm ready, man. I can't express it enough… Just the connection, consistency with the recruiting.

“I just wanted to find somewhere I'm not tolerated, but appreciated by the program, somewhere that I'll be utilized correctly,” he added. “That was pretty much it.”

Notre Dame receivers coach Mike Brown has recruited Robinson since last spring. His new commitment date follows decisions from two other Irish receiver targets – Kaydon Finley on July 4 and Devin Fitzgerald on July 5, raising the possibility of a three-day run of high-profile wideout commitments for Marcus Freeman’s staff.

Linebacker Isaiah Grant visits Notre Dame for Irish Invasion camp

Legacy linebacker Isaiah Grant impressed at Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp, where a strong performance and face time with head coach Marcus Freeman, his father’s former Ohio State teammate, turned a key visit into something personal.

Grant, the son of former Buckeyes linebacker Larry Grant, has long admired Notre Dame despite growing up a fan of Ohio State. At the camp, he connected with Freeman and linebackers coach Max Bullough, who called him “a pretty smooth player” after watching him compete.

The visit included a post-camp barbecue with staff and players, giving Grant a deeper look at the culture.

