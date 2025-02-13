Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame expected to hire Auburn's key executive

While Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are still looking for a general manager, they could also be shoring up the scouting department soon. On Thursday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that the Irish would be making a push to land Auburn staffer Kenyatta Watson.

The former Boston College wide receiver has become an important part of Auburn's recruiting success in the south. The Tigers have the seventh-best recruiting class in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Watson would have also helped land some players in the transfer portal, where they are ranked eighth in the nation. Among those players he helped sway into Auburn was former Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton, considered the fourth-best player in the portal and the top wide receiver.

The former receiver was director of scouting at Georgia Tech before joining the Tigers, where he was a difference-maker coming into 2025. Before joining the Yellow Jackets, he spent time at powerhouse Grayson High School (Loganville, Georgia).

For Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame, adding someone as experienced and with as much presence in the south could give the team an important edge in recruiting. The program is considered one of the top brands in the country, but Watson's addition would help them consolidate their grip in the Southeast.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a 14-2 season and a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated them. The Irish are bringing back most of their CFP roster.

Notre Dame gets turned down in search for new GM

Notre Dame is still looking for a new GM. - Source: Imagn

While Notre Dame is shoring up their scouting department, Marcus Freeman is still searching for a new general manager. After former GM Chad Bowden left for USC, the school hasn’t been able to find a replacement.

The Irish reportedly offered Texas Tech GM James Blanchard a contract. He even made a trip to South Bend to hold formal talks with school brass. In the end, neither side could come to an understanding.

As the Irish were looking for Blanchard, there aren’t any other known names of executives they could target. Because there aren’t many people with experience as college general managers (the position is relatively new) and their responsibilities are vastly different from those in the NFL or other professional sports.

Kenyatta Watson is not in consideration for the general manager role.

