Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame plan to snatch away 4-star Florida State commit as visit to the Irish inches closer

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have shown interest in signing Efrem White for the 2026 season. 247Sports shared that the prospect committed to the Florida State Seminoles on Dec. 12, 2023.

On3's Chad Simmons reported via X on Saturday that the Fighting Irish have sent White an offer. The team has yet to schedule a visit with the four-star wide receiver to convince him not to join Florida State. However, Simmons noted that the offer has made White consider playing for coach Marcus Freeman in his freshman year over the Seminoles.

"Vero Beach (Fla.) 4-star ATH Efrem White is a longtime Florida State commit, but Notre Dame offered this week and he now has his eyes on the Irish.," Simmons tweeted.

White will finish his senior year playing for the Vero Beach High School Indians before transitioning to college football. According to MaxPreps, he achieved 25 receptions for 349 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. He also played the defensive back position with 24 total tackles (15 solo), one sack and three interceptions.

His versatility could be a great acquisition for Freeman next year, as Notre Dame looks to remain one of the best in the league. The coach led the team to a 14-2 record and clinched their spot in the College Football Playoff. On Jan. 20, they fell short of winning the national championship in a 34-23 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Freeman's success last year could be a factor in White's decision to play for Florida State. The Seminoles had a 2-10 record and were among the worst teams in the league. Coach Mike Norvell hopes to compete for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the 2025 season and attract prospects, including White.

What other teams are interested in signing Efrem White besides Notre Dame?

Efrem White received offers in January from teams such as the Louisville Cardinals, North Carolina Tar Heels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Neither team has scheduled a visit with the prospect yet.

White's next team visit will be the North Carolina State Wolfpack on June 6. The program has not offered White an offer yet, but could do so after the meeting.

Moreover, he will visit Florida State on June 20 to determine his commitment. Notre Dame may try to meet with the wide receiver as soon as possible to persuade him that they are the best team to play for next year.

