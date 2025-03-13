Mark Stoops is confident Kentucky can compete in the new era of college football as a "true, authentic name, image and likeness" gets underway

Mark Stoops’ impact on the Kentucky football program over the years cannot be overlooked. Since he arrived in 2013, he's steadily transformed the program into a force to reckon with in the Southeastern Conference.

However, as college athletics enters a new era, the program has faced challenges with on-field consistency. Nonetheless, this is something the coach is determined to address heading into the 2025 season.

Mark Stoops recently joined Kentucky Sports Radio, where he assessed the state of the program. The coach explained why he believes Kentucky is poised to compete in this new era. This is despite the increased competition in the SEC

“I think the last three seasons have been absolutely, unequivocally, the most challenging,” Stoops said. “At this point, come July 1, we’re supposed to have some guardrails around this thing—true, authentic name, image, and likeness.

“If a young man can earn money with his name, image, and likeness, by all means, he should be able to do that and go do that. The era of just truly donors pouring $20, $30 million into rosters and just paying for play, that’s been the last three years. That’s gone.”

The advent of NIL and the transfer portal has altered the norms of the college football landscape. However, with the concept of revenue-sharing set to kick in later this year, Stoop is confident there can be a level playing field.

Mark Stoops admires his team's preparation for 2025

After finishing 4-8 in the 2024 college football season, Kentucky needs to overcome the disappointment and get back on track in 2025. Mark Stoops is confident in his team's ability to get that done after seeing the level of preparation this offseason.

"I love the way they have attacked the off-season. Coming in and attacking the weight room, having accountability, discipline, and work ethic, and attacking the day. Watching all their weights, making sure everything’s buttoned up, so to speak."

"I feel like it’s been a great winner. Guys have attacked it. We went into our fourth-quarter drills, in which we basically challenge them physically and mentally and do some drills with them early in the morning. They did that. They attack that. We started spring ball. We’re off to the right start.”

Last season’s 4-8 record is the worst for Mark Stoops since his first season at Kentucky, where he finished 2-10. The Wildcats also missed out on a bowl game for the first time in eight seasons. Nonetheless, Stoops sees a lot of chances for redemption in 2025.

