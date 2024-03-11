Marvin Harrison’s GF Charokee Young shares adorable mirror selfie as power couple twin in black for exciting event

Former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and his girlfriend, Charokee Young, frequently share snippets of their relationship on social media after going public 2-3 months ago.

This time it was Charokee who shared mirror selfies on her Instagram, where the couple elegantly twinned in black-grey attire for an event in Tallahassee, Florida.

Charokee rocked a grey one-piece dress, while Marvin Harrison Jr. complemented her in a sharp tuxedo, creating a power couple moment. She captioned her post:

"BB- Blessed babe 😘"

Fans overtook the comments section with praises for the couple's stylish appearance. Let’s have a look at some of them:

As Marvin Harrison Jr. transitions to the next chapter of his career, having declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, the couple's public appearances continue to generate buzz among sports enthusiasts.

Charokee Young shares Valentine's Day gift by Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr. scored big on Valentine's Day with a heartfelt gift for his girlfriend and Jamaican Olympian Charokee Young. Taking to Instagram, Young couldn't contain her joy as she shared the thoughtful present from her better half.

The couple often express their love on social media, and Valentine's Day was no exception. In an Instagram story, Young gushed about the special gift: a framed photo of the couple adorned with intricate designs, featuring red roses along the borders.

The snapshot had Harrison's arm around Young's shoulders, creating a picture-perfect romantic gesture.

As a Texas A&M alum and a decorated track athlete, Charokee has represented Jamaica at international events, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She boasts two world championship silver medals and two NACAC U23 championships.

Which team will scoop up the services of 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft? Comment your best guess below.