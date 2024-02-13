Marvin Harrison Jr.’s GF Charokee Young comments on former Ohio State WR’s latest outfit snaps- “Fresh as hell”

Marvin Harrison Jr. is getting ready for the upcoming NFL Draft to start on the professional path like his Hall of Fame wide receiver father Marvin Harrison Sr. Harrison Jr. established himself as an elite prospect for the NFL after having a solid career at the collegiate level.

The young American took to Instagram to share his latest outfit with the fans as he waits for the 2024 Draft for the next two months. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star’s outfit with pink domination garnered a lot of attention on social media.

His girlfriend Charokee Young gushed over her partner’s tacky apparel. Here is the snap shared by the former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., showing off his outfit.

Harrison wore a pink t-shirt with jeans that also had flashes of the pink color. He sported a black and white cap and blue shoes. The top WR prospect completed his look with black shades and a stylish sling bag strapped over his left shoulder.

Jamaican Olympic track team member and Harrison’s lady love Charokee Young loved the new look and had something to say about it. The Texas A&M alumna left a loving comment on the captionless Instagram post.

“Fresh as hell, take a pic might as well,” Young wrote in the comments with a heart on fire emoji.

Harrison and Young are quite active on social media.

A look at Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 2024 NFL Draft stock

Marvin Harrison Jr. decided to forgo his final year of NCAA eligibility to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Hall of Fame WR Marvin Harrison's son was the Heisman finalist in 2023 and finished the season with 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for Ohio State.

The 6ft. 4 inches-tall WR prospect looks set to be a top five pick in the draft that is laden with elite quarterbacks. He might well be the first non QB to be taken off the board and definitely the first wide receiver to be picked.

How high in the draft will the former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. go? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

