Marvin Harrison Jr.’s GF Charokee Young bids farewell to January via adorable snap with former Ohio State WR

Former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s girlfriend, Charokee Young, posted an adorable compilation of snaps on her Instagram story to say goodbye to January. Harrison and Young have been dating for a while and have been pretty active in each other's comment section on Instagram with some playful flirting.

In the story, the Jamaican track and field star also shared a photo that included her and Harrison going on a long drive together. The edit also had a pic of her attending the recent Ohio State women's basketball game, where the wide receiver received a standing ovation for being back-to-back All-American.

Credits: Charokee Young's Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

After spending three seasons with the Buckeyes, Marvin Harrison decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft. The 21-year-old recorded 1,211 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in his final season as Ohio State went 11-2 with a Cotton Bowl loss at the hands of Missouri.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver is expected to be an exciting prospect in the 2024 draft and is projected to be a first-round pick. Harrison possesses a well-built physical body that does not hamper his speed, allowing him to slither past defenses with his route-running capabilities.

Also Read: $1.4M NIL-valued Marvin Harrison Jr. joins the crowd to watch Ohio State WBB’s stunning 100-92 win over Caitlin Clark's Iowa

Marvin Harrison Jr. flaunts off girlfriend Charokee Young

Recently, the wide receiver took to Instagram, where he posted a story about his girlfriend, Charokee Young. Harrison shared a post of Young where the Puma athlete was featured in selfies in an all-black get-up.

The wide receiver even commented on the post with two heart eyes emojis, to which Young replied with a kiss for her boyfriend.

The wide receiver and his girlfriend have kept their relationship private and away from the limelight. But this does not deter them from occasionally professing their love for each other on social media. Will they finally make their relationship public after Harrison gets drafted into the NFL?

Read More: Who is Marvin Harrison Jr.’s GF? What we know about Jamaican track and field athlete