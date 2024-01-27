Who is Marvin Harrison Jr.’s GF? What we know about Jamaican track and field athlete

Former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. built quite a reputation for himself in the world of college football. After three seasons with the Buckeyes, Harrison has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

While the young wide receiver prepares to make the transition into the NFL, fans will be curious about his relationship with his romantic interest. So, who is Marvin Harrison Jr's girlfriend?

Who is Marvin Harrison Jr.'s girlfriend?

The 21-year-old kept his romantic life private and away from the public eye.

Nevertheless, according to his Instagram activities, he's dating Jamaican track and field athlete Charokee Young. She's an alumnus of Texas A&M and represents Jamaica in international events.

According to her worldathletics profile. Charokee Young is a 2X World Champion Silver Medalist and 2X NACAC Under-23 champion and usually partakes in the 400m race.

She also made the Jamaica Olympic team for 2020 as a part of the mixed 4X400m relay. Like Marvin Harrison Jr., Young has built a reputation for herself in the world of track and field athletics.

Given the fact that both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Charokee Young are well-known athletes in their respective fields, they decided to keep their relationship out of the limelight.

However, that has not stopped the couple from sharing snippets of their life on social media.

Marvin Harrison Jr and Charokee Young relationship

While it's unknown about how long the duo have dated each other, they have been commenting on each other's comment section on Instagram since last year.

On a post that Young shared in April last year, Harrison commented:

"I am a lucky guy"

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Charokee Young

Charokee, the Jamaican Track & Field star, commented on the wide receiver's post when he was announced as an Unanimous All-American for the second time in the 2023 season.

