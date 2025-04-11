Matthew Golden shares a snap with Jerry Jones after Dallas Cowboys visit

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden may have dropped a hint at a possible landing spot in the NFL Draft. The wideout posted an Instagram story with a picture with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
“Dat man,” Matthew Golden wrote in the story.
Golden played for Texas in 2024 after two years with his hometown’s Houston Cougars. He could be staying at his home state as well in the NFL after meeting with the Cowboys on Thursday.
The speedy wide receiver is considered one of the best wideouts available in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is coming off a 58-catch, 987-yard season. Golden also added nine touchdowns in 2024.
During his college career, Matthew Golden had 134 receptions, 1,975 yards, and 22 touchdowns in 36 career games. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds at the Scouting Combine. It was the fastest time for a wide receiver and second quickest overall, only behind former Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
The Houston, Texas native also looks like a natural fit for the Cowboys. Dallas’ wide receiver room needs to add playmakers to complement Cedee Lamb.
With Golden considered by many draft experts to be the third-best receiver available behind Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan, the Cowboys may have a shot to get him with the 12th pick in the Draft.
The Dallas Cowboys are the latest team to have hosted former Texas wideout Matthew Golden, but they are not the only franchise he’s met with.
Golden visited with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday and the Dever Broncos on Wednesday. The Bucs could be looking to add younger talent with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans entering their ninth and 12th season.
The NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.
Is Matthew Golden attending the NFL Draft?
Matthew Golden received an invitation to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay. According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, the former Texas receiver accepted the invitation.
The NFL usually invites more than a dozen players to the green room, but this year it’s been reported that the number will be between eight and 10 prospects in Green Bay.
The League decided to invite fewer players because there is a lot of uncertainty after the first few picks of the Draft. Usually, only those believed to be top prospects get an invite to the green room
When selected, those players will pose with their new team’s hat and jersey on the stage. Golden is expected to be one of the top 20 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
