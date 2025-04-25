“Maturity” bigger concern for Josh Simmons than injury recovery, contends NFL reporter

Josh Simmons found his NFL home with one of the most successful franchises in the league as the Kansas City Chiefs traded back a spot to select the Ohio State offensive tackle with the 32nd overall pick. Andy Reid's team addressed one of their positions of priority in the first round.

Ad

Simmons is recovering from a torn patellar tendon suffered last season, forcing a premature end to his final collegiate campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes, making just six appearances. He also missed out on participating in the national championship game, where they emerged victorious against Notre Dame.

However, NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler believes Josh Simmons' injury isn't the biggest concern for the Chiefs. According to Fowler, the biggest challenge for Simmons will be his character development and growth.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Several team agree: Josh Simmons had best tape of any OT last year. And they aren't concerned with recovery on the torn patella tendon. More concern is maturity/character. But he's going to the ideal, veteran-laden place."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Chiefs had Joe Thuney as their left tackle last season, but he was traded to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round 2025 pick in March, leaving a void in the position. Reid's team brought in Jaylon Moore from the 49ers on a two-year deal as a replacement.

Hence, with the addition of Simmons, the Chiefs have a potential future starter on their offensive line. However, he's expected to miss most of his rookie campaign as he recovers from a torn patellar tendon.

Ad

Analyst Pete Prisco gives the Chiefs his stamp of approval after drafting Josh Simmons

Pete Prisco said that he 'loved' how the Chiefs looked to build their trenches by drafting the Ohio State offensive tackle with the final first-round pick.

He dubbed Simmons as the best offensive tackle in this year's draft and is looking forward to his performances with the Chiefs.

Ad

"He is the best offensive tackle in this class when healthy," Prisco said. "That's the key. He's coming off a torn patella tendon suffered last year against Oregon.

"But boy I'll tell you what, they won't be forced to rush him. They have a guy they can play in left tackle in Jaylon Moore. So he can be patient and he can get him ready for the following season if need be."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Prisco gave the Chiefs an A+ grade on drafting Josh Simmons in the first draft. It will be interesting to see if he recovers to make his NFL debut this upcoming season or takes over when completely healthy next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.