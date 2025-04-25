Patrick Mahomes reacts to Chiefs selecting Josh Simmons in first round of 2025 NFL draft 

The Kansas City Chiefs decided to go with Ohio State OT Josh Simmons with the No. 32 pick in the first round. They traded back with the Philadelphia Eagles to strengthen their offensive line. Simmons spent two seasons with the Buckeyes after joining Ryan Day's team in 2023. Last season, he helped the Buckeyes to a national championship while being honored as a Third-Team All-American.

Chiefs' superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted on social media a few minutes before the Chiefs made their pick. He gave his stamp of approval to Josh Simmons by sharing a smiling face with sunglasses emoji on X/Twitter:

The Chiefs competed to three-peat the Lombardi Trophy last season. However, their campaign ended with a disappointing loss to the Eagles at Super Bowl LIX. With Simmons on the team, it looks like they are rebuilding the trenches to provide better protection to Mahomes on the field.

ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler shared his perspective on the Chiefs going with an offensive tackle.

"Several teams agree: Josh Simmons had best tape of any OT last year. And they aren't very concerned with recovery on the torn patella tendon. More of the concern is maturity/character. But he's going to the ideal, veteran-laden place," Fowler wrote.

What did you make of the Kansas City Chiefs drafting Josh Simmons? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

