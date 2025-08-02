Max Johnson's GF Adrienne Davis gives sneak peek to her exciting Chicago vacation via latest IG post

Quarterback Max Johnson is preparing for his final college football season. This will be his second season with the North Carolina Tar Heels after making his debut last season. However, it will be like his first season, considering he went down with a season-ending injury in the season opener last year.While Johnson has been working hard to get back to full health, he has also spent some time having fun with his girlfriend, Adrienne Davis, this offseason. While the couple often has fun together, they sometimes spend some time apart. Early on Saturday morning, Davis made an Instagram post, providing a sneak peek into her Chicago vacation.&quot;Day 2 We're Ready,&quot; Adrienne Davis wrote.Image via Adrienne Davis's Instagram story.Max Johnson and Adrienne Davis typically keep their relationship fairly private. However, they have been known to post about each other on social media every once in a while. Notably, while Davis took a trip to Chicago with some of her friends, she took a trip with Johnson earlier this year.In May, Davis made a post from her trip to Boston with Johnson. &quot;Pt 1 of our trip to Boston! Cape Cod you were beautiful!!!!&quot; Davis wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere is no specific date that indicates when the couple started dating, but they have been together since at least January 2024, according to Essentially Sports.Bill Belichick provided an injury update on Max Johnson in JuneMax Johnson has been working to recover from a leg injury since September. As a result, there is some concern in the Tar Heels fan base that he will not be able to perform at his highest level in Week 1. New coach Bill Belichick provided an update on Johnson in June.&quot;Max is doing very well,&quot; Bill Belichick said. &quot;His rehab has been long and I have a lot of admiration for him. It’s a tough injury, but nobody’s worked harder than he has, and he certainly is able to do a lot more than he was last spring. So, we’ll see exactly where he is when things start, but it’s a whole lot closer, and we certainly expect to see him out there. So, it’s been very encouraging.&quot;Johnson is heading into his sixth season of college football and will be looking to prove he is capable of being an NFL player. The Tar Heels are scheduled to start their season on Sep. 1 against TCU.