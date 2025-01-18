Maxx Crossby responds to Deion Sanders’ potential move to the Raiders

Deion Sanders never fails to capture the spotlight when it comes to football conversations. Lately, Coach Prime is finding himself mentioned in NFL circles because several NFL franchises are looking for a head coach. And no one wants to miss out on hiring an NFL legend, especially someone with the allure and charm of Sanders.

The Las Vegas Raiders have cast a wide net for the head coaching search and have caught Deion’s name in it. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby shared his perspective on the rumors during an appearance on "Good Morning Football" on January 17. Crosby mentioned his personal ties to Coach Prime, saying:

“I’ve known Deion, Coach Prime, and his family for a long time. My brother was roommates with his son, Bucky, Deion Jr. I remember going to their house in Texas and seeing Shedeur [Sanders] as a little kid. People don’t know that, but I’m really close with their whole family. They’re great people.” Crosby even admitted, “If Deion Sanders was my coach, how could I be mad?”

Sanders’ potential move to the Raiders seems far-fetched. Crosby has made it clear he’s focused on stability and winning, something that he's been missing during his six years in Las Vegas.

CFB analyst sees Deion Sanders being 'perfect' at Colorado

Coach Prime’s name has been ringing loudly in NFL circles for the past week, with rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching position.

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones searches for a replacement for Mike McCarthy, broadcaster Rich Eisen offered a different perspective, suggesting “Coach Prime” might already be in the perfect spot at Colorado.

On "The Rich Eisen Show," the analyst praised Sanders’ fit with the Buffaloes, where his impact on the program has been undeniable. From attracting five-star recruits to thriving in the NIL era, Eisen sees Sanders as “perfect for these times.”

“The ability of getting these five-star recruits that he's bringing in and keeping this building going of a program and a national championship program can be built there, and he is perfect for these times of the NIL and the portal. He is perfect for talking to young men ages 16, 17, 18, through 22. He is perfect for the moment, and he is perfect in that spot,” Eisen said. [05:20]

Sanders' control over the team and the support he’s received in Boulder over the past two years is unparalleled.

