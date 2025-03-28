"Maybe he had no clue what he was doing": Asante Samuel doubles down on Deion Sanders feud with a new post

Asante Samuel has reignited his feud with Deion Sanders. Samuel got into it with Sanders and Shannon Sharpe after the latter claimed that Coach Prime was the top cornerback ever. Samuel took aim at both of them for the comment, which led to him sending heated tweets out on social media.

After it appeared the feud had died down, Samuel re-ignited it with a post calling out Sanders' play in a video from a fan.

"Maybe he had no clue what he was doing. Some wasted movement here he is playing ball though," Samuel wrote on Friday.

Samuel didn't think highly of Sanders' play as the cornerback there as he thought Sanders wasted a lot of movement and wasn't sure on how to cover the receiver. However, that is just one play, and Sanders is one of the best cornerbacks ever.

In his NFL career, Sanders recorded 512 tackles, 53 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and 13 fumble recoveries in his career. Samuel, meanwhile, recorded 439 tackles, 7 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 51 interceptions.

Deion Sanders is just focused on coaching Colorado amid Asante Samuel discord

Although Asante Samuel has tried to bring Deion Sanders into the rivalry, the coach has kept his focus on Colorado, as well as his son's being selected in the NFL draft.

Entering the 2025 season, Sanders says there are expectations for the Buffaloes to compete and be a contender next season.

"Everything that supports the program you’ve got to improve,” Sanders said, via thesportsrush. “Now the expectation is greater and when the expectation is greater, the deliverables have to be as well."

When Sanders got to Colorado, the Buffaloes were a 1-win program, but in two year,s he led them to nine wins and a bowl appearance. However, the Buffaloes will be losing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in 2025 which will hurt Colorado.

Colorado opens their 2025 college football season on August 29 against Georgia Tech. The Buffaloes have notable games against BYU, TCU, Iowa State, Utah, and Arizona State.

It will be interesting to see how Deion Sanders' Buffaloes get on in 2025, as they recover from losing key players to the NFL.

