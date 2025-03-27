“Stop comparing a monument to a darn moment”: $45M worth Deion Sanders drops a blunt statement amid feud with Asante Samuel

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel were caught in a heated back-and-forth this week over a comment made by Coach Prime on a famous technique called the T-Step.

During an interview during the Big 12 Pro Day, Coach Prime lightheartedly took a jab at the T-Step technique, calling people who use it "foolish."

The comment was not well received by Samuel, who was clearly offended by it. Reacting to the video, he called out Coach Prime while confessing that he couldn't stop laughing at how the Colorado coach sounded. He shared that T-Step is the first technique taught to a cornerback, which helps teach them to never run out of breaks.

Sanders also replied to Samuel and accused him of having different intentions with the conversation.

Shannon Sharpe also came out in Coach Prime's defense when Samuel posted a statistical picture trying to showcase he was better than the Colorado coach, sparking even more back and forth with the former NFL CB.

A few days after the social media beef, Sanders, worth $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, spoke to Skip Bayless about the comparisons. A video of the interview with Bayless surfaced on X on Thursday.

"Its not fair Skip, and what is not fair is, I had some some cats from the from yesterday, always challenging me and comparing themselves to me," Sanders said. "And then I would look in the camera and tell them this man stop comparing a monument to a darn moment. They had moments. I'm a darn monument. Man."

Deion Sanders weighs in on potential reasons that hindered his Cowboys' hiring

Deion Sanders is one of the most popular names in the football world; after reigniting a fairly irrelevant team like Colorado and bringing it back to relevance, his name was one of the most prominent ones when the conversation about the vacant Cowboys coaching position came up.

During a conversation with Skip Bayless on his podcast on Thursday, the host asked Sanders if he thought his enormous social media presence felt like a threat to Jerry Jones.

"Because we have a friendship, we have a relationship," Sanders said (Timestamp: 16:27). "And people forget, Jerry Jones just wants to win. That’s it. He paid a king's ransom to whomever he thought and whomever his personnel targeted for him to choose, and it hasn’t worked out.

"And we get upset with him because it hasn’t worked out. We get upset with him because he does a radio show. He’s been doing a radio show. We get upset with him because he tells the truth, you know, because all the other owners are distant. They’re aloof. They’re not out there."

After a successful 9-4 season, Colorado is set to kick off the season against Georgia Tech in 2025.

