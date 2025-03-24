“This isn’t even a debate”: CFB fans react as Shannon Sharpe makes opinion clear on Deion Sanders vs Asante Samuel debate

Earlier this week, former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel attacked Colorado head coach Deion Sanders during an interview with the NFL Network for calling the T-Step technique stupid.

Coach Prime then demonstrated the technique on camera and said, "What fool does that? What idiot does that?" which wasn't very well received by Samuel, who took to Twitter to express his disagreement.

Samuel couldn't stop laughing at how foolish Sanders sounded and shared that he couldn't control everything. He highlighted that the first thing a cornerback is taught is never to run out of breaks, making T-step the perfect technique.

Sanders also boldly replied to Samuel and wrote, "Tell them what this really about, sir," recalling how he is always taking a shot at the Sky.

This back-and-forth sparked a debate among the fans about which cornerback was better, drawing reactions from Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, making a case for Coach Prime to be better.

Reacting to this, one fan wrote, "No disrespect but this isn’t even a debate. Asante has ONE 1st team All-Pro selection, Prime has six and a DPOY."

"Idk who needs to hear this, but Deion Sanders is the most FAMOUS DB. He is NOT the best ever. I’m not saying Asante is but Deion ain’t either. Champ Bailey is the greatest CB ever." another fan weighed in on the debate.

"I don’t think he knocking Deion for being the greatest. However us DB’s that have had success to make it professionally and some that have excelled while in the league have been taught the T step. Can’t knock the technique and it’s success." another fan added.

"I will end this argument right now: of all the drops in my Patriot fandom, in 2007 vs Giants in the Super Bowl Asante dropped a game sealing interception that went right in his hands. Not only would Deion have caught it, but he would’ve housed it sealing 19-0 & a perfect season." another fan recalled an important moment.

Asante Samuel claps back at Deion Sanders

In his first and only reply to Samuel, Deion Sanders mentioned former Florida State defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews, crediting him for his teachings that helped him in his successful NFL career.

Replying to this, Samuel took a moment to appreciate his mentor, Genr Chizik's guidance:

Deion Sanders had 53 interceptions, 5 playoff interceptions, and 2 Super Bowl titles to his name in 188 games, whereas Samuel has 51 interceptions, 7 playoff interceptions, and the same number of Super Bowl titles in 153 games.

