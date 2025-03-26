Deion Sanders gets 100% real on whether Jerry Jones' "huge ego" stopped him from taking Cowboys HC job

In a candid interview on "The Skip Bayless Show," Deion Sanders dissected speculation about his relationship with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The conversation revealed the real reason behind Sanders' decision to decline the Cowboys' head coaching position.

Sanders is a Cowboys legend who played for the team from 1995 to 1999 and won Super Bowl 30. His rapid rise from high school offensive coordinator to Power Four coach has captured national attention.

During the Thursday interview, Skip Bayless suggested that Jerry Jones' "huge ego" might have been a barrier to Sanders' potential hiring. Bayless questioned whether Sanders feared being seen as a threat to Jones' media prominence.

"Because we have a friendship, we have a relationship," Sanders said (Timestamp: 15:45). "And people forget, Jerry Jones just wants to win. That’s it. He paid a king's ransom to whomever he thought and whomever his personnel targeted for him to choose, and it hasn’t worked out.

"And we get upset with him because it hasn’t worked out. We get upset with him because he does a radio show. He’s been doing a radio show. We get upset with him because he tells the truth, you know, because all the other owners are distant. They’re aloof. They’re not out there."

The Cowboys ultimately promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, closing the door on the Deion Sanders speculation.

Deion Sanders had other reasons to decline the HC offer

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

In a Feb. 22 interview with "I AM ATHLETE," Deion Sanders explicitly gave his core condition: "I'm not going to coach without my son."

The Cowboys' significant $240 million investment in quarterback Dak Prescott created an obstacle to this requirement.

Dallas' recent performance underscores the team's challenges. The Cowboys finished the 2024 season with a 7-10 record, with Prescott missing significant playing time due to a hamstring injury. Prescott ranked 30th among NFL quarterbacks, according to PFSN's QB+ metric.

Deion Sanders' coaching trajectory tells a remarkable story. He led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC championships and guided Colorado to its first bowl game since 2020.

