"Maybe you could even say an embarrassing week": Joel Klatt explains how LSU kept the SEC’s reputation alive

The LSU Tigers were able to get an important win over the Clemson Tigers last weekend, and their hunt for a CFP spot began. However, the win has been seen as a bright spot in what was a poor showing from the rest of the teams in the SEC.
This week, football analyst Joel Klatt reflected on LSU's win on his eponymous show and how it compares to the performances of other teams in the same conference.
"The SEC? Let’s face it," Klatt said. "LSU saved that conference from a really bad week, and maybe you could even say an embarrassing week.
"Let’s just put it to you this way. If Alabama would have lost to Florida State, Texas would have lost to Ohio State, and LSU would have lost to Clemson, that would have been a disaster for the SEC – a disaster! And so, LSU saved them.”
SEC teams played in three big games during the week, with LSU's win being the only bright spot. In the other games, the Texas Longhorns (who came into the week as the number one-ranked team) were defeated by Ohio State. This was a close game that could have gone either way throughout.
However, the bigger defeat that dealt a serious blow to the status of the SEC came with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The former dominant force in the conference's start to the season did not end well. They were easily defeated by the Florida State Seminoles, and this defeat has only added to the ever-increasing pressure under coach Kalen DeBoer.
The rest of the conference was able to win their games. However, these were all against significantly weaker programs where the victory was all but guaranteed the moment the fixture was announced.
Joel Klatt thinks LSU is a contender for the SEC
LSU's win last weekend not only saved the SEC's status. It also made the contenders for the conference in the eyes of Joel Klatt.
"LSU, after week one – I know, I don’t want to overreact. But they should be the favorite in the SEC. They’re the most complete team in the country. And, again, they’ve got the experience at quarterback, which we know is so important."
LSU is one of the stronger teams in the conference this season with experienced quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at the helm. This alone will give the Tigers a boost compared to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, who are all playing inexperienced quarterbacks.
The win over Clemson, despite meaning nothing to the SEC standings, gives them the confidence that they can beat the other stronger teams in the conference, most of whom are a similar strength to Clemson.
