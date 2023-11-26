Meet Jonathan Smith's wife, Candice: Looking at Michigan State HC's personal life beyond the realms of football

With Jonathan Smith getting confirmed as the next HC of the Michigan Spartans, many want to know about his wife, Candice.

The former Oregon State coach led the Pac-12 side in a very good 2023 season, going 8-4 and a potentially top -0 finish to the regular season. Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller welcomed the coach and his family:

"Today is an exciting day for Michigan State as we welcome Jonathan Smith, wife Candice, and children Robert, Bella and Charles to our Spartan family.

"Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers. He's been a part of championship staffs, coached in the College Football playoff, and understands what's required to be successful at the highest level, learning from some of the game's most successful coaches

Who is Jonathan Smith's wife?

Smith is married to Candice Huddle, but there isn't a lot of information about their relationship beyond the fact that they were married in 2002. The couple has three kids, Robert, Bella and Charles.

Reportedly, Candice is an important confidant for her husband, being one of the few people he confided in when making the decision to join Oregon State and now Michigan State.

Jonathan Smith's record with the Oregon State Beavers

Smith leaves the Beavers with an almost .500 record of 34-35. While the 2023 season was successful, his best was the 2022 10-3 season. That was the only season where the Beaversyachieved double-digit wins under him.

in the last three seasons, they achieved winning records and won the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl but lost the 2021 LA Bowl. In 2020, they ended with the No. 17 spot in the AP poll.

The blemish on his record is the first three losing seasons between 2018 and 2020.