Meet Nick McLarty, Ohio State’s starting punter from Australia

Ohio State is gearing up for its season opener against Akron on Aug. 31 with a fresh face at punter: Nick McLarty. A native of Melbourne, Australia, McLarty made his mark in Australian rules football before shifting his focus to American football. He is transitioning to a new country and a new sport.

At 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, McLarty has shown power and talent with his strong leg and ability to punt over 90 yards, as seen in a viral clip on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Yahoo Sports, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said:

“The ball has to get off his foot faster. I think he’s done that.”

McLarty is the fourth Australian punter for the Buckeyes, following Cam Johnston, Jesse Mirco and Joe McGuire.

Day has praised McLarty's quickness from snap to kick and his consistent hang time:

“As we head into the weekend, he is the starter, and the plan is for him to be the first punter to go out in the game.”

McLarty has been competing with Anthony Venneri, a transfer from Buffalo, and returning sophomore McGuire. McLarty's consistency and power have earned him the starting spot despite the competition.

He’s also honed his skills at the Punt Factory and trained with former NFL punters Darren Bennett and Sav Rocca, further preparing him for this role.

As the Buckeyes head into the season, fans' eyes will be on McLarty as he brings his unique skill set to the field.

Ohio State is locking in its lineup with freshman Nick McLarty

The Ohio State football team is locking in its lineup for the season, with freshman McLarty stepping in as the starting punter and Sonny Styles leading the charge for the linebacker spot. Will Howard has reportedly secured the starting quarterback role, putting the team in a strong position for the opener.

The linebacker group looks deeper this year, opening up opportunities for more three-linebacker formations, which could feature both Styles and C.J. Hicks.

The right guard position is still up for grabs, adding some healthy competition as the team gears up for the season.

McLarty's journey is one of resilience. After pursuing a career in Australian rules football, an injury ended his dreams. After recovering, he shifted his focus to American football and trained hard to become a punter.

Although McLarty doesn't have official stats yet, his social media videos show impressive kicks, including one that sailed over 90 yards.

Also Read: "You can’t fool those guys" — Ohio State HC Ryan Day spills thought process behind announcing Will Howard as the QB1 for 2024 season

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback