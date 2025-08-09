  • home icon
  "Mel Kiper just pissed himself with joy" - CFB fans react as Shedeur Sanders impresses 105 days after ESPN analyst's rant on Coach Prime's son's slide

By Maliha
Modified Aug 09, 2025 11:00 GMT
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper and Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders
Few football fans expected Shedeur Sanders to drop as far as the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft. The fall was equally surprising to analysts like ESPN’s Mel Kiper, who had ranked Sanders as the top quarterback in his draft class.

In response to Sanders’ unexpected slide, Kiper even confidently said:""

"Shedeur Sanders will come back to haunt these organizations that are passing him up."

Kiper’s bold prediction seems to be coming true months later, as Sanders made a phenomenal debut for the Cleveland Browns on Friday night in a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Though listed as the fourth-string quarterback, he impressed by completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, throwing two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

After this standout performance at Bank of America Stadium, fans revisited Kiper’s unwavering confidence in Sanders.

"Mel Kiper just pissed himself with joy," a fan tweeted.
"Mel Kiper Jr. is the real winner after Shedeur Sanders' debut," a person wrote.

"ESPN you might as well book Mel Kiper for every show on ESPN Monday morning and every single employee who said he was tripping should get in line and apologize to him," a fan posted.
"Mel Kiper somewhere right now watching Sheduer," one posted.
"Not going to forget how Mel Kiper jr stood 10 toes down for Shedeur Sanders through the whole NFL Draft process and called BS for what the league was doing. No one could change his mind that he was the best QB in the draft," a netizen added.
Sanders’ strong outing helped the Browns secure a 30-10 win over the Panthers. Coach Prime's played through three quarters before being replaced by Tyler Huntley.

Shedeur Sanders acknowledges room for improvement

In Friday’s game, Shedeur Sanders struggled to score during his first three drives but began to find his groove in the second quarter. A muffed punt sparked his momentum, leading to a pass between two defenders to wide receiver Kaden Davis for a touchdown that evened the score at seven.

After the Panthers took an early lead in the first quarter, Sanders' squad responded by putting up 30 straight points to secure the victory.

However, Sanders admitted he could have played better.

"Don't feel like I took full advantage of the opportunity, but something to learn from," Sanders said following the game (via CBS News). "Just being consistent, we were able to bounce back. I don't feel I was sharp at all, honestly. I think I was OK today."

The Browns will face the Philadelphia Eagles in their next preseason game on Aug. 16.

Maliha

