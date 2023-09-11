Mel Tucker once FaceTimed Brenda Tracey to vent about his 'unhappy' marriage while going on to claim being 'more or less single': Reports

Mel Tucker has been suspended from his duties as head coach of the Michigan State Spartans amid allegations that he sexually harassed rape survivor and sexual assault prevention advocate Brenda Tracy. Tucker has been accused of sending Tracy sexual advances, which include masturbating on a phone call, without her consent.

He maintains the relationship was intimate and consensual and that the pair had phone sex on the call at the center of the allegations. There is no dispute, however, that the two frequently spoke as Kenny Jacoby of USA Today shared that Tracy's phone records show 27 phone conversations with Tucker.

One of those calls reportedly centered around the coach's marriage, according to Jacoby, who wrote:

"Once, Tucker called Tracy via FaceTime. He was in bed, shirtless. He talked about his unhappy marriage, describing himself as “more or less single.” Then, during a Nov. 9, 2021, call, she said he asked her, “If I wasn’t a football coach and if I wasn’t married, would you date me?”"

Tracy visited the Spartans program in 2021 and 2022 and was named honorary captain of the spring football game during her latter visit. Jacoby reported that following that 2022 visit, the disputed phone call took place. Tucker has alleged that Tracy initiated the action, while she has maintained that is not the case.

After a follow-up visit was postponed, Tracy filed a complaint in December, eight months after the initial call. Tucker was interviewed by Title IX investigator Rebecca Leitman Veidlinger in March. In July, she ruled that there was no finding of fault; however, a hearing is planned for October.

It is unclear what led to Michigan State's coaching change as the university has had the information for several months.

Michigan State looking to avoid paying Mel Tucker's buyout clause

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network initially reported that the Michigan State Spartans are set to fire Mel Tucker, tweeting:

"Mel Tucker fired as Michigan State’s coach, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will be MSU’s interim coach w/former coach Mark Dantonio expected to assist in an undefined role. MSU investigating allegations Tucker sexually harassed activist/rape survivor Brenda Tracy, USA Today reported.

McMurphy later provided an update that Tucker will be fired with cause as the university looks to avoid paying his very expensive buyout clause, tweeting:

"Michigan State AD Alan Haller says coach Mel Tucker suspended w/out pay pending outcome of Title IX investigation. “This is just a formality,” source told @ActionNetworkHQ “Mel Tucker has coached his last game at MSU. This is something school legally must proceed w/(regarding Tucker's buyout/fired with cause). There’s a lot that could still come out. This is about damage control"

Tucker will have a hearing in October to determine whether or not he violated school policy. He appears to have another legal battle on his hands as he attempts to recoup at least some of the money that the school appears set to withhold.

