Mercedes-Benz stadium college football playoff prices: How much does food cost during Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup?

The college football national championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. One intriguing off-field aspect of the game is the food menu for the fans.

Levy Restaurants has pulled out all the stops, offering a menu as grand as the game itself. It features items from fan-favorite bites to exclusive championship specials, something for every palate.

The standout item seems to be the BBQ Box of Champions, featuring house-smoked brisket, quarter chicken, beef ribs and sides like cornbread and baked beans. Game personalization can be seen in the menu with two unique barbecue sauces, themed for Ohio State and Notre Dame. If that wasn’t enough, the menu also boasts a peach cobbler dessert to complete the entire meal course.

Now, what about the pricing? Fans will not have to dig deep into their pockets to enjoy food at the natty. They can wash their meals down with a $4 commemorative cup drink that includes unlimited refills or opt for specialty cocktails like the Hail Mary Mule.

For high-rollers in suites, lavish dishes like Cowboy Ribeye and Deep-Fried Beignets are making noise. Over 12,000 pretzels and 7,000 hot dogs are expected to be served, with the food lineup ensuring that fans enjoy a championship-worthy dining experience alongside the on-field tension.

Ohio State or Notre Dame, who has the upper hand?

The natty is set as the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish face off in a clash of titans. Both teams are historical powerhouses, but only one will hoist the trophy Monday night. Ohio State has its explosive offense and Notre Dame has its grind-it-out style, making it a matchup of an unstoppable force vs. an immovable object.

Ryan Day’s men will enter the game as a favorite, thanks to their star-studded roster with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at the helm. The freshman has racked up 1,227 yards and 15 touchdowns this season and was the game-changer against the Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinal.

However, as seen in their semifinal win over Penn State, Notre Dame’s defense, coached by Marcus Freeman, specializes in neutralizing big plays.

Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard has been a dual threat all season, but his clutch throws in the semifinal sealed the Irish’s victory. On the other hand, Ohio State’s ability to capitalize on explosive plays could tip the scales.

History, high stakes and two iconic programs make this championship a must-watch.

