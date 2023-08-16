Michael Oher's 'The Blind Side' NCAA investigation explained

In a massive development against the Tuohy family, Michael Oher, the kid adopted from poverty, has filed a lawsuit. This brings to light many angles of the story, with many seeming fabricated, according to recent revelations.

One of these came amid Michael Oher's college recruitment process, there were many apprehensions. They suggest that the Tuohy family might have influenced him to choose their alma mater for his collegiate football career.

The NCAA investigations began as there were questions regarding Oher gaining an admissible GPA to be eligible to play at Ole Miss.

Oher's academic journey took a dramatic turn as he strived for a 2.5 GPA to secure admission to an NCAA Division I school. However, this narrative slightly diverges from reality. Oher needed to achieve a GPA higher than 2.65, which he accomplished by enrolling in online summer classes through a BYU program. This achievement complemented his existing 2.52 GPA, a detail omitted from the movie's storyline.

Although not addressed in the film, a notable point of contention arose over Oher's decision to attend the University of Mississippi.

This was an institution associated with the generous couple who provided him support. The NCAA conducted a comprehensive investigation into the matter and found no wrongdoing.

What NCAA accusations did the Tuohys have to face?

As Michael Oher revealed his intent to join Ole Miss, a narrative was unfolding simultaneously at the NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. It suggested that the affluent white families were adopting economically disadvantaged Black children from inner cities with the ulterior motive of steering them to play football at their collegiate alma maters.

This speculation led to an NCAA investigation, referred to as "The Blind Side NCAA investigation," aimed at delving into these concerns and uncovering any improprieties.

The case currently put forward alleges that Oher was never adopted by the family, and his finances were handled by the family. This continued even as he was an adult with no disability.

The case findings are a story for another time, but in synergy with what has come to light with Michael Oher filing a case against the Tuohy family, there is much more to know from behind the scenes.