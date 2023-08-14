What happened to Michael Oher and the Tuohy family? Fresh details reveal big issues regarding ‘The Blind Side’ star’s life

Michael Oher's story was so beautiful that, in sight, we could all see it coming. On Monday, the former offensive tackle petitioned a Tennessee court by saying that a central part of his story, which is told in the 2009 movie "The Blind Side", is a lie: he was never adopted by the Tuohy family.

The petition states that Oher was never officially adopted by the family, instead signing a document that put the Tuohys as their conservators, legally allowing them to make business deals in his name but not making him officially part of the family. Here's an excerpt of the legal filing:

"The lie of Michael's adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward. Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact, provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys."

Michael Oher career earnings

The former NFL offensive tackle, who played ten seasons in the league for the Baltimore Ravens, the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers, amassed $34,506,875 in earnings throughout his playing days.

Michael Oher played college football at Ole Miss and was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, months before the release of 'The Blind Side', an Academy Award-winning movie that depicted his story with Sandra Bullock as the main star.

He was released by the Carolina Panthers after a failed physical in July 2017 and retired from the league after.

Michael Oher's 2023 net worth

The specialized website Celebrity Net Worth points out that the former offensive tackle has a net worth of $12 million, which is mostly made of salaries from his playing days.

One of the biggest complaints presented in the legal filing against the Tuohy family is that they became rich while Oher received nothing. The two legal sons of Leigh Anne and Sean received millions of dollars in royalties from the movie, according to his petition.