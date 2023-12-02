An epic showdown echoed through the desert night with Michael Penix Jr. bidding farewell to the Pac-12 in spectacular fashion. No. 3 Washington Huskies defeated the No. 5 Oregon Ducks by 34-31.

The Pac-12 Championship game wasn't just a clash between two powerhouse offenses, but also a duel of Heisman-caliber quarterbacks – Bo Nix and Penix Jr.

The game was a rollercoaster ride for fans as the Ducks staged a comeback with 21 at the end of the third quarter. Amidst all the chaos, Penix Jr. emerged as the vocal leader, rallying his team during the timeout.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

His fiery pep talk fueled the Huskies' drive, culminating in running back Dillon Johnson's go-ahead touchdown and a decisive two-yard pass to backup tight end Quentin Moore.

The atmosphere at the Allegiant stadium in Nevada bled purple as the Huskies won the Pac-12 championship. Holding the trophy in during the post-game celebration, Penix Jr. said:

"I just got to say, they tried writing us off, but we didn't write back!!"

Expand Tweet

College football enthusiasts were left in awe of QBs resilience and determination. Beyond the numbers, Michael Penix Jr. displayed his championship spirit as a true leader of the pack.

Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix's Heisman aspirations in danger

The Pac-12 championship game has reshaped Heisman dreams for Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, leaving fans wondering if LSU's Jayden Daniels could steal the spotlight next week.

The clash between Washington and Oregon delivered both surprises and challenges for the Heisman hopefuls. Bo Nix faced early struggles in the game as he completed 21-of-34 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

There’s no doubt that Bo Nix has left his mark on the Oregon QB legacy, however, he fell short in a game that mattered the most this season.

On the flip side, Michael Penix Jr. also started sluggishly versus the Ducks. However, he moved past his sluggishness. He recorded 319 passing yards, completing 27 passes in 39 attempts (69 percent completion rate).

Despite a third-quarter interception, he rallied with a clutch touchdown in the final minutes which secured a 10-point lead for the Huskies.

Though not flawless, Penix Jr. was key for the Huskies to run their game. In the end, the 23-year-old sealed the deal with a clutch third-down conversion in the final minutes.

The Heisman Trophy race has taken an unexpected turn for now with all eyes on LSU’s Jayden Daniels. Nix and Daniels have finished the season with comparable passing stats, but Daniels holds an edge in rushing yards. The Heisman will be awarded on Dec. 10.