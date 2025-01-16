Michael Vick enters college history books, as he settles into new coaching role

Michael Vick is widely considered one of the most electric quarterbacks to ever step foot on a football field, at both the collegiate and professional level. The four-time Pro Bowler was recently named the head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans, becoming the latest former NFL star to follow in Deion Sanders's footsteps by taking over at an HBCU.

He received a big honor on Wednesday as he was one of 18 former players and four former coaches to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2025 class.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Vick has not publicly commented on the honor, he did collaborate and share a post from Fox's official college football Instagram account on his personal Instagram page. The post congratulated the former Virginia Tech Hokies star and was captioned:

"Well deserved 👏🏆 @mikevick has been inducted into the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame 🙌"

Vick played just two years under center for the Hokies, appearing in 20 games. He recorded 3,074 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The star quarterback completed 56.5% of his pass attempts while adding 1,202 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 212 carries.

He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 1999 and sixth in 2000. Vick was also named a first-team All-American, Big East Offensive Player of the Year and Big East Rookie of the Year in 1999.

Deion Sanders shows love to Michael Vick following coaching hire

Green Bay Packers Brett Favre (right) and Atlanta Falcons Michael Vick meet on the field following their game Saturday, January 4, 2003 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay - Source: Imagn

Michael Vick was named the head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans last month, drawing plenty of congratulations. Deion Sanders was among the notable names who congratulated Vick.

The Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer took to X, tweeting:

"Let’s go baby! We’ve got to support, encourage, assist & show consistent Love to Coach Vick! He’s forever changed the QB position in @cfb @NFL & he will have tremendous impact on Coaching & Leading men to their true destinations. Love ya my brother."

Expand Tweet

Vick will be in his first head coaching role. He has previously served as a coaching intern with the Kansas City Chiefs and as an offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Legends, who played in the now defunct Alliance of American Football league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback