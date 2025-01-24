Michael Vick opens up about his childhood wish after Coach Prime releases his Nike Diamond Turf 1

Coach Prime released his Nike Diamond Turf 1 sneakers on Friday, creating a buzz among fans on social media. Many were keen to purchase the sneakers, including former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who revealed that he always wanted the pair when he was younger.

In his Instagram story, Vick shared the image post of the latest edition of the Nike Diamond Turf 1 via Atlanta Falcons and tagged Coach Prime.

"Always wanted a pair when I was younger @deionsanders." Vick wrote on his IG story.

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick shared the latest release of Deion Sanders's Nike Diamond Turf 1 shoes on his Instagram story. (Credits: IG/Michael Vick)

Per reports, Sanders' Nike Diamond Turf 1 shoes were first released in 1993. At the time, Vick was a prospect in school.

The newest version of Coach Prime's signature shoes includes Air units in the heel and forefoot. Made with sturdy leather, the sneakers feature a midfoot strap that ensures a snug fit. Their design makes them suitable for casual outings and more formal events.

Per Nike.com, Deion Sanders' Diamond Turf 1 shoes are priced at $150 a pair.

While it appears that Vick could not afford the Nike Diamond Turf 1 when he was younger, the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback might now look to fulfill his childhood wish and purchase a pair of the newly released sneakers.

A glimpse into Coach Prime's history with Nike

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. (Credits: Getty)

Coach Prime has a long and interesting history with Nike. He first signed with the sports apparel brand in 1992, when he was a rising star in the NFL and MLB.

Deion Sanders and Nike worked together for a few years before the former expressed dissatisfaction with the brand's handling of his sneakers. The two parties fell out in the late 2000s and then split, leading to Sanders signing for Under Armour.

When the Colorado coach publicly criticized Nike in 2017, pledging never to partner with them again. Yet, in July 2023, he announced that he rekindled his relationship with the American brand and even ended his collaboration with Under Armour to return to work with Nike.

