Michael Vick's wife, Kijafa, gives glimpse of fancy white & brown outfit for Beyoncé concert, shares missed opportunity story

Michael Vick's wife, Kijafa, was hyped up and ready to go to a Beyoncé concert wearing a cowgirl outfit on Thursday. While the weather didn't cooperate, the attire at least made its way to social media.

On Friday, Kijafa posted some pictures of the outfit and a few videos of the show on Instagram. She also explained why she eventually changed to go to the concert in New York City.

"Had this fit packed and ready to step out for Beyoncé in NYC … but Mother Nature said ‘not tonight, cowgirl.’ The rain won that round, but this look still deserves its moment," Kijafa posted.

Kijafa was wearing a brown top, chaps, denim shorts, brown boots and a white coat. Michael Vick's wife at least got to enjoy Beyoncé's concert, part of the "Cowboy Carter" tour, held at MetLife Stadium. Perhaps she will get a chance to wear it again on a future occasion.

The Vicks have had a busy week. On Tuesday, they were at the Sports Emmy awards, where the former quarterback was nominated for Outstanding Writing-Long Form for his work on The Evolution of the Black Quarterback, an NFL Films-produced documentary.

The former Virginia Tech Hokies standout was named the Norfolk State Spartans' coach in December. Norfolk State is near his hometown of Newport News.

Michael Vick will take over for Dawson Odomes, who went 15.31 over four seasons in the program. While the former Atlanta Falcons icon has never been a head coach before, he's looking to follow in the footsteps of other former NFL players like Deion Sanders and Eddie George, who have coached HBCU schools.

Michael and Kijafa met in 2002 and have been married since 2012. They have three children together: Jada, London and Michael Jr. The couple has stayed together through tough times, with Michael adding a tattoo with his wife's name on his neck.

Michael Vick's wife, Kijafa, is experienced in the fashion business

If Vick's wife often shows up in glamorous ensembles, it's because she knows fashion. While she's also worked as a TV executive producer, Kijafa owns a fashion company, PNK Elephant, and also has a college degree from Hampton

Among the shows she has produced are The Michael Vick Project, which holds a special place for the Kijafa. The 10-episode show aired in 2010 and recounts Michael Vick's NFL journey, from being selected first overall to the dog fighting scandal and conviction and his comeback to the league.

