Michael Vick's wife Kijafa rubs off Emmys rejection with a glamorous post, gives shoutout to husband's unique neck tattoo

Kijafa and Michael Vick were at the 46th Sports Emmy on Tuesday. While they didn't receive any awards during the ceremony, they still managed to make the most of the occasion.
On Thursday, Kijafa posted a series of pictures from the night on her Instagram account. In the caption, Vick's wife wrote an encouraging message for the future, while also pointing to a preferred slide.
"Two Emmy nominations and a night to remember. No wins this time, but the story’s just getting started. On to the next chapter… The last slide is my favorite ❤️." Kijafa Vick said.
Most pictures on the post are about Kijafa, wearing a stylish black halter dress with a front slit, as well as some stones on the top. Vick's wife is posing in different spots. However, her favorite picture is the one she is not in.
The last picture in the post is of Michael Vick's chest. The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback has a tattoo with his wife's name in cursive lettering.
Vick was nominated for the Sports Emmy award for Outstanding Writing—Long Form for his work on the documentary "Evolution of the Black Quarterback," produced by NFL Films.
Kijafa is an entrepreneur and producer. She has worked on programs like "Ballers Wives" and "The Michael Vick Project".
The couple married in June 2012 and have three children together.
Kijafa's husband, Michael Vick, calls out Brett Favre over welfare scandal
Michael Vick is not pleased with Brett Favre's role in the Mississippi welfare scandal. After the Netflix documentary "UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre" was released, Vick questioned why the quarterback hadn't been charged in an interview for the documentary.
“People go to jail for stealing money everyday,” Vick said. “If it’s that important, the right institutions can get involved. But, you know, some people are untouchable in certain ways and that’s just the way it is. I just think that’s kinda how the system is rigged. You know, some situations have to be played out in court. Some have to be played out in the public.”
There are texts between the former Green Bay Packers quarterback and state officials in which he said he'd "get in trouble" if the media found out where the money for his pet projects came from. Favre allegedly relocated $77 million.
Vick had legal problems himself, spending 258 days in jail after accusations related to a Virginia dog-fighting ring. He missed two NFL seasons due to his conviction.
