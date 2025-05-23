Michael Vick's wife Kijafa rubs off Emmys rejection with a glamorous post, gives shoutout to husband's unique neck tattoo

Kijafa and Michael Vick were at the 46th Sports Emmy on Tuesday. While they didn't receive any awards during the ceremony, they still managed to make the most of the occasion.

Ad

On Thursday, Kijafa posted a series of pictures from the night on her Instagram account. In the caption, Vick's wife wrote an encouraging message for the future, while also pointing to a preferred slide.

"Two Emmy nominations and a night to remember. No wins this time, but the story’s just getting started. On to the next chapter… The last slide is my favorite ❤️." Kijafa Vick said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Most pictures on the post are about Kijafa, wearing a stylish black halter dress with a front slit, as well as some stones on the top. Vick's wife is posing in different spots. However, her favorite picture is the one she is not in.

The last picture in the post is of Michael Vick's chest. The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback has a tattoo with his wife's name in cursive lettering.

Vick was nominated for the Sports Emmy award for Outstanding Writing—Long Form for his work on the documentary "Evolution of the Black Quarterback," produced by NFL Films.

Ad

Kijafa is an entrepreneur and producer. She has worked on programs like "Ballers Wives" and "The Michael Vick Project".

The couple married in June 2012 and have three children together.

Kijafa's husband, Michael Vick, calls out Brett Favre over welfare scandal

Michael Vick is not pleased with Brett Favre's role in the Mississippi welfare scandal. After the Netflix documentary "UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre" was released, Vick questioned why the quarterback hadn't been charged in an interview for the documentary.

Ad

“People go to jail for stealing money everyday,” Vick said. “If it’s that important, the right institutions can get involved. But, you know, some people are untouchable in certain ways and that’s just the way it is. I just think that’s kinda how the system is rigged. You know, some situations have to be played out in court. Some have to be played out in the public.”

Ad

There are texts between the former Green Bay Packers quarterback and state officials in which he said he'd "get in trouble" if the media found out where the money for his pet projects came from. Favre allegedly relocated $77 million.

Vick had legal problems himself, spending 258 days in jail after accusations related to a Virginia dog-fighting ring. He missed two NFL seasons due to his conviction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More