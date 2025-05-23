Michael Vick's wife Kijafa grieves legendary high school coach Tommy Reamon Sr.'s death with a heartfelt message

Michael Vick's wife, Kijafa, honored Tommy Reamon Sr. on Thursday, after the beloved football coach from Hampton Roads died at the age of 73.
After Tommy Reamon Jr. shared a post for his father, Kijafa commented with a heartfelt message to the former coach. She also sent some words of encouragement to Reamon Jr.
"Glad I got the chance to know this amazing human being. Thinking of you, and sending love as you honor your father’s incredible legacy. May he rest in peace." Kijafa wrote.
Michael Vick's wife also posted the image of Tommy Reamon's death in a story on her Instagram account.
Coach Tommy Reamon Sr. had a coaching career in Hampton Roads. He took several high school programs, including Ferguson, Warwick, Gloucester, Landstown and Denbigh. He also played in the NFL for three years.
Among the most notable players Reamon got to coach were Vick, who would go on to be a first-overall draft pick in 2001 and played for a handful of NFL teams during a 13-year NFL career, as well as Aaron Brooks, who started at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints and the then-Oakland Raiders in the early 2000s.
Norfolk State also shares message about Tommy Reamon Sr.'s passing
The Norfolk State Spartans released a statement after Tommy Reamon Sr.'s passing. The school labeled him as a "one-of-a-kind figure" and highlighted his work in the community.
“The Norfolk State University athletic department is saddened to hear of the passing of local football legend Tommy Reamon,” NSU Athletics said. “Coach Reamon was a one-of-a-kind figure who impacted countless members of the Hampton Roads community — including our head football coach Michael Vick. He will be deeply missed. At this time, we request privacy for Coach Vick and his family as they mourn the loss of a close friend and longtime mentor.”
Michel Vick is the head coach at Norfolk State. The former Virginia Tech standout was presented with the position the day before Christmas Eve. The quarterback had a close relationship with Reamon Sr.
Vick has no previous coaching experience and is the latest former NFL player to start his head coaching career in a HBCU. It was the same route Deion Sanders, Ed Reed and Eddie George took.
The Hampton Roads native will look to bring the struggling program back to relevancy, as they finished with a 4-8 record last year.
