Michigan coach makes a bold statement on transfer Brady Norton

Although the Michigan Wolverines did not have one of the top transfer portal classes in the country, the team was still able to add some key players. One of the team's most notable additions was offensive lineman Brady Norton who came to the team after one season with the Cal Poly Mustangs. He has three years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Despite being a newcomer to the team, it appears that he could earn a starting job in the 2025 season. On Wednesday, offensive line coach Grant Newsome spoke about Norton and what he brings to the team and that he is in the mix to be a starter:

"Brady’s been great, been a great addition. Very smart, loves ball. Obviously, he has some good experience. Although it was at a lower level, you haven’t seen any of that struggle that you not worry about but wonder, hey, is this gonna be too fast for him? Everyone’s a lot bigger, stronger, faster — you haven’t seen that at all.

"He’s doing really, really well, and he’s another guy that’s gonna put himself in that mix to be one of those best five. Been awesome to see that from him."

It is unlikely that fans will learn who the starters on the offensive line will be for several months.

Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome talks about Brady Norton putting on weight

As an offensive lineman, Brady Norton was a little undersized last season at 275 pounds. Norton said that he wants to get up to 310 pounds to compete at the level Michigan expects him to be at. However, Newsome spoke about how he is happy with where Norton's weight is at.

"I’m very happy with where he is weight-wise," Newsome said. "[Head strength and conditioning] Coach [Justin] Tress and [nutritionist] Abigail [O’Connor] and her staff have done a great job with all those guys.

"But he’s at a weight where he can play at this conference right now, so I don’t have any concerns about, is he big enough, is he strong enough? He’s already one of the stronger guys in the room, so physically I have zero concern about, is he anything enough to be able to contribute."

Brady Norton is expected to compete for the starting left guard position on the offensive line. His biggest competition will be Nathan Efobi who is a returning sophomore for the Michigan Wolverines.

