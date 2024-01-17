Michigan Coaching Rumors Tracker: Latest news on Jim Harbaugh’s potential NFL suitors, including Chargers, Raiders and more

Jim Harbaugh was able to return his alma mater to greatness in his ninth season leading the program after the Michigan Wolverines won the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Their 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies marked the Wolverines' first national title since 1997.

The season was not without controversy, however, as the year began with the university issuing a self-imposed three-game suspension against Harbaugh. The suspension was the result of an investigation into recruiting and coaching violations during the COVID-19 dead period and being dishonest with NCAA investigators.

Harbaugh later served another three-game suspension, issued by the Big Ten, as a result of the ongoing sign-stealing scandal. Furthermore, the latter issue has yet to be resolved by the NCAA. While it is unclear what kind of punishment he could face from the NCAA, the Wolverines reportedly offered him a 10-year, $125 million extension last month.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Despite this, Harbaugh has shown an interest in a return to the NFL, where he coached for four seasons. On Monday, he interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by a Tuesday interview with the Atlanta Falcons. While there has been speculation that he could be using the NFL for leverage, there are several organizations with coaching vacancies that he could hold interviews with.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders all remain without a head coach. Meanwhile, other organizations could join them, depending on postseason results.

Of the group, the Raiders remain the likeliest option to bring Jim Harbaugh in for an interview, if he has a true interest in returning to the NFL. He began his coaching career with the organization and maintains a strong relationship with owner Mark Davis.

How has Jim Harbaugh performed in his coaching career?

Jim Harbaugh began his coaching career as the quarterbacks coach for the then-Oakland Raiders. After just two seasons, he was named the head coach of the San Diego Toreros, whom he led to a 29-6 record in three seasons.

His success earned him the same position with the Stanford Cardinal. While he was just 29-21 during his tenure with the program, he was able to improve each season, finishing his fourth year with a 12-1 record. Harbaugh would depart for the NFL, joining the San Francisco 49ers.

He led the team to a 44-19 record and a Super Bowl XLVII appearance, losing 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens, who were led by his older brother John Harbaugh.

He returned to the college ranks after four seasons, accepting the position as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, his alma mater. In nine seasons, Jim Harbaugh has led the program to an 86-25 record, winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.