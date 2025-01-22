Michigan feels worse than Notre Dame after Ohio State win, claims 'Mad Dog' Chris Russo

Radio host Chris Russo believes Ohio State's College Football Playoff national championship win redeems it from losing in "The Game." On Nov. 30, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes 13-10, leading to widespread fan criticism of the team for its performance against a bitter rival. However, "Mad Dog" feels it doesn't matter since the team won the championship.

On Tuesday's episode of the "Dan Patrick Show," Russo discussed Ohio State's 34-23 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP final on Monday. "Mad Dog" believes the Buckeyes national championship win is a bad look for Michigan fans.

"That win to me against Ohio State doesn't mean that much anymore," Russo said (0:36). "It might mean something to them (Michigan fans), but the bottom line is Ohio State did what you are supposed to do. Bounced back, win four in a row, win a championship, so to me, if the Michigan's are gonna take... look at us. We beat...who cares?

"The bottom line is they won. They have the championship trophy. They're going to the White House. They have the rings."

He also believes that Notre Dame fans should be happy with the team's performance this season despite losing to the Buckeyes.

"Notre Dame fans had a great year," Russo said (0:57). "They recovered. They did a good job trying to get back in the game last night. If they lost 56-7, it would be really embarrassing. It was 31-7.

"They actually made Ohio State sweat a little bit, so I don't think anybody in South Bend could be annoyed and disappointed with that or upset the fact that they lost."

Ohio State's dominant performance over Notre Dame

The Buckeyes capped off a successful season with a dominant performance against Notre Dame. Although the team gave up seven points in the first quarter, Ryan Day's team rebounded with 21 points in the second quarter. OSU maintained control of offense and defense, making it difficult for the Irish to make a comeback.

Quarterback Will Howard finished the game with 17 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 16 carries and 57 yards. Another key player in the Buckeyes' win was running back Quinshon Judkins. He ended the championship matchup with 11 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss to Michigan may still bother some Buckeyes fans. However, winning the College Football Playoff national championship was the best response to end the season on a high note.

