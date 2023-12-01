Michigan Football Injury Report vs Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game 2023 feat. Will Johnson, Zak Zinter and More

The Michigan Wolverines are set to play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Michigan is coming off a massive 30-24 win over Ohio State, which likely solidified them in the college football playoff. Heading into the Big Ten championship, the Wolverines have some key players on the injury report, so let's look at their statuses ahead of the game.

Michigan Football Injury Report ahead of Big Ten Championship Game 2023

The Michigan Wolverines have six players on the injury report, including cornerback Will Johnson who had a big interception last week against Ohio State. As well as starting offensive lineman Zak Zinter.

Will Johnson's injury update

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson didn't play for most of the second half against Ohio State due to an undisclosed injury.

However, after the game, acting head coach Sherrod Moore wasn't too concerned about the injury.

“I think he just had a lower leg injury, I think he’ll be alright.”

Meanwhile, Johnson said he's doing everything possible to play in the Big Ten Championship.

“I mean, my best ability is availability, so trying to be available is the biggest thing and trying to be at my best health is the biggest thing, too,” Johnson said. “So I’m going to do whatever I can to be out there on Saturday, but if that’s not the case, then I’ll be back the next time we play.”

Zak Zinter's injury report

Michigan starting right guard Zak Zinter will be out for the rest of the season after he underwent surgery to repair a fractured fibula and tibia he suffered against Ohio State.

Davis Warren's injury report

Michigan's third-straight quarterback, Davis Warren, is questionable to suit up with an undisclosed injury. Warren hasn't seen game action since Sept. 30.

CJ Stokes' injury report

Wolverines running back CJ Stokes is likely out for the season. He appeared in two games this season but hasn't played since Sept. 9, when he suffered an injury.

Karmello English's injury report

Michigan wide receiver Karmello English is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury. This season, English has caught one pass for four yards.